Scores killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza while Trump visits region

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike on a medical clinic in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
Cairo — Israeli military strikes killed at least 70 people in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Palestinian medics said, as the US and Arab mediators pushed for a ceasefire deal and US President Donald Trump visited the Middle East.
Most of the victims, including women and children, were killed in Khan Younis in southern Gaza in air strikes that hit homes and tents, they said.
The dead included local journalist Hassan Samour, who worked for the Hamas-run Aqsa radio station and was killed along with 11 family members when their home was struck, the medics said.
Eradicate
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has intensified its offensive in Gaza as it tries to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the deadly attacks the Palestinian militant group carried out on Israel in 2023.
Hamas said in a statement that Israel was making a “desperate attempt to negotiate under cover of fire” as indirect ceasefire talks take place between Israel and Hamas, involving Trump envoys and Qatar and Egyptian mediators in Doha.
Israel carried out the latest strikes on the day Palestinians commemorate the “Nakba”, or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of people fled or were forced to flee their hometowns and villages during the 1948 Middle East war that gave birth to the state of Israel.
With most of the 2.3-million people in Gaza internally displaced, some residents of the tiny enclave say suffering is greater now than at the time of the Nakba.
“What we are experiencing now is even worse than the Nakba of 1948,” said Ahmed Hamad, a Palestinian in Gaza City who has been displaced multiple times.
“The truth is, we live in a constant state of violence and displacement. Wherever we go, we face attacks. Death surrounds us everywhere.”
Escalated
Palestinian health officials say the Israeli attacks have escalated since Trump started a visit on Tuesday to the Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates that many Palestinians had hoped he would use to push for a truce.
The latest strikes follow attacks on Gaza on Wednesday that killed at least 80 people, local health officials said.
Little has come of new indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas led by Trump’s envoys and Qatar and Egyptian mediators in Doha.
Hamas says it is ready to free all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza in return for an end to the war, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prefers interim truces, saying the war can only end once Hamas is eradicated.
A Palestinian official close to the talks said “no breakthrough has been reached in the Doha talks so far because of Israel’s insistence to pursue the war.”
Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken as hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 52,900 Palestinians, according to local health officials. It has left Gaza on the brink of famine, aid groups and international agencies say.
A US-backed humanitarian organisation will start work in Gaza by the end of May under an aid distribution plan, but has asked Israel to let the UN and others resume deliveries to Palestinians now until it is set up.
No humanitarian assistance has been delivered to Gaza since March 2, and a global hunger monitor has warned that half a million people face starvation in Gaza.
In another statement later on Thursday, Hamas said it had expected that aid would flow back into Gaza, and ceasefire talks would resume, after it freed American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander on Monday from captivity in Gaza, according to what it said was an understanding reached with US officials.
“Failing to achieve these steps, and specially allowing humanitarian aid for our people, will cast negative shadows over efforts to conclude prisoner swap negotiations,” said Hamas.
Scores killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza while Trump visits region
Hamas ready to free all hostages in return for an end to the war but face eradication worse than ‘Nakba’
Cairo — Israeli military strikes killed at least 70 people in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Palestinian medics said, as the US and Arab mediators pushed for a ceasefire deal and US President Donald Trump visited the Middle East.
Most of the victims, including women and children, were killed in Khan Younis in southern Gaza in air strikes that hit homes and tents, they said.
The dead included local journalist Hassan Samour, who worked for the Hamas-run Aqsa radio station and was killed along with 11 family members when their home was struck, the medics said.
Eradicate
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has intensified its offensive in Gaza as it tries to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the deadly attacks the Palestinian militant group carried out on Israel in 2023.
Hamas said in a statement that Israel was making a “desperate attempt to negotiate under cover of fire” as indirect ceasefire talks take place between Israel and Hamas, involving Trump envoys and Qatar and Egyptian mediators in Doha.
Israel carried out the latest strikes on the day Palestinians commemorate the “Nakba”, or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of people fled or were forced to flee their hometowns and villages during the 1948 Middle East war that gave birth to the state of Israel.
With most of the 2.3-million people in Gaza internally displaced, some residents of the tiny enclave say suffering is greater now than at the time of the Nakba.
“What we are experiencing now is even worse than the Nakba of 1948,” said Ahmed Hamad, a Palestinian in Gaza City who has been displaced multiple times.
“The truth is, we live in a constant state of violence and displacement. Wherever we go, we face attacks. Death surrounds us everywhere.”
Escalated
Palestinian health officials say the Israeli attacks have escalated since Trump started a visit on Tuesday to the Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates that many Palestinians had hoped he would use to push for a truce.
The latest strikes follow attacks on Gaza on Wednesday that killed at least 80 people, local health officials said.
Little has come of new indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas led by Trump’s envoys and Qatar and Egyptian mediators in Doha.
Hamas says it is ready to free all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza in return for an end to the war, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prefers interim truces, saying the war can only end once Hamas is eradicated.
A Palestinian official close to the talks said “no breakthrough has been reached in the Doha talks so far because of Israel’s insistence to pursue the war.”
Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken as hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 52,900 Palestinians, according to local health officials. It has left Gaza on the brink of famine, aid groups and international agencies say.
A US-backed humanitarian organisation will start work in Gaza by the end of May under an aid distribution plan, but has asked Israel to let the UN and others resume deliveries to Palestinians now until it is set up.
No humanitarian assistance has been delivered to Gaza since March 2, and a global hunger monitor has warned that half a million people face starvation in Gaza.
In another statement later on Thursday, Hamas said it had expected that aid would flow back into Gaza, and ceasefire talks would resume, after it freed American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander on Monday from captivity in Gaza, according to what it said was an understanding reached with US officials.
“Failing to achieve these steps, and specially allowing humanitarian aid for our people, will cast negative shadows over efforts to conclude prisoner swap negotiations,” said Hamas.
Reuters
Israeli bombardment of Gaza intensified as Trump visits Middle East
WHO warns of stunting, long-term cognitive impact on starving Gazans
Israeli-American hostage leaves Gaza but for Israel the war must go on
Trump praises Saudis after $600bn investment pledge during Gulf visit
Trump urges Syrian president Sharaa to establish ties with Israel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Israeli bombardment of Gaza intensified as Trump visits Middle East
Trump urges Syrian president Sharaa to establish ties with Israel
German envoy urges political solution for Gaza instead of military means
EDITORIAL: A welcome vessel for change
Israel will only be involved in security of new Gaza aid plan, US envoy says
Dozens of Gaza communal kitchens close as food supply runs out
US and Israel said to be discussing possible US-led administration for Gaza
Protesters disrupt Barclays shareholder meeting
Gazans aghast over Israel’s plan to expand campaign
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.