Qatar Airways signs for 160 Boeing jets during Trump visit

US President Donald Trump and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al Thani arrive for a state dinner at the Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar, May 14 2025, Picture: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES
Doha — State carrier Qatar Airways signed a deal on Wednesday to buy jets from US manufacturer Boeing. The deal was announced during President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf country.
Trump said the deal was worth $200bn and included 160 jets. Trump and Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, witnessed the signing ceremony in Doha.
The deal was signed during Trump’s second stop on a tour of Gulf states after he struck a string of deals with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
It follows days after reports that the White House plans to receive a luxury jumbo jet from Qatar to be used as America’s Air Force One presidential jet.
Trump said Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who signed the deal with Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer next to Trump and the Qatari emir, told him: “It’s the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that’s good.”
Trump added: “It’s over $200bn but 160 in terms of the jets, that’s fantastic. So that’s a record, Kelly, and congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there, get them out there.”
It’s not clear which Boeing aircraft models would be part of the deal and whether the orders from Qatar are firm, which require a deposit and several contractual obligations, or are options.
Boeing no longer issues catalogue prices, but based on the most recent published value for its most expensive jet, the 777X, a deal for 160 of the long-range aircraft would be worth about $70bn. Aviation analysts say that airlines typically get large discounts for bulk deals.
Boeing was not immediately available for comment. Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to a request for clarification or comment.
