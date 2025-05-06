Israeli air strikes disable Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike, in Sanaa, Yemen, May 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ADEL AL-KHADER
Aden — The Israeli military carried out an air strike on Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa on Tuesday, its second attack in two days on Iran-aligned Houthi rebels after a surge in tensions between the group and Israel.
Three people were killed in the strike, according to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.
Israel warned people to leave the area around Sanaa International Airport before Tuesday’s attack, which it said targeted Houthi infrastructure and “fully disabled the airport”. Witnesses later reported four strikes in the capital.
Tensions have been high since the Gaza war began, but have risen further since a Houthi missile landed near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, prompting Israeli air strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Monday.
“A short while ago, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sanaa, fully disabling the airport,” the Israeli military said.
“The strike was carried out in response to the attack launched by the Houthi terrorist regime against Ben Gurion Airport. Flight runways, aircraft and infrastructure at the airport were struck.”
Three airport sources said the strikes targeted three civilian aeroplanes, the departures hall, the airport runway and a military airbase under Houthi control.
The Israeli military said the airport had been “a central hub for the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons and operatives.”
In a statement carried by al-Masirah, the Houthis said: “The operations of our armed forces will continue and the support by Yemen to Palestine will only end with the end of the aggression and siege against Gaza.”
The UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said on X that the latest hostilities “mark a grave escalation in an already fragile and volatile regional context”.
An official at Yemen’s flag carrier Yemenia Airways said three of its aircraft were destroyed according to an initial assessment.
‘AXIS OF RESISTANCE’
The Houthis have been firing at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea since Israel began its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian militant group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7 2023.
The Houthis said they were doing so in solidarity with the Palestinians and have pressed on with attacks in response to Israel expanding its military operations in the Gaza Strip.
The Houthis said on Sunday they would impose a “comprehensive” aerial blockade on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports.
Sixty percent of Yemenis live under the control of the Houthis, a resilient group that withstood years of Saudi-led bombing during the country’s devastating civil war.
The Houthis are part of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” against Israeli and US interests in the Middle East, which also includes Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
While Israel has weakened those groups by assassinating top leaders and destroying military infrastructure since the Gaza war began, the Houthis are still a force to be reckoned with.
The Israeli strikes around Hodeidah on Monday killed four people and wounded 39, the Houthi-run health ministry said.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to retaliate after the missile launched by the Houthis landed near Ben Gurion Airport and led to European and US airlines cancelling flights.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen after the Iran-aligned group agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.
In an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump announced the Houthis have said that they no longer want to fight, but did not elaborate on the message.
“They said please don’t bomb us any more and we’re not going to attack your ships,” Trump said.
There was no immediate response from the Houthis. The US president said Washington will take the Houthis’ word that they would not be blowing up ships any longer.
Israeli air strikes disable Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa
Israel warned people to leave the area around the airport after striking Hodeidah port on Monday
Aden — The Israeli military carried out an air strike on Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa on Tuesday, its second attack in two days on Iran-aligned Houthi rebels after a surge in tensions between the group and Israel.
Three people were killed in the strike, according to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.
Israel warned people to leave the area around Sanaa International Airport before Tuesday’s attack, which it said targeted Houthi infrastructure and “fully disabled the airport”. Witnesses later reported four strikes in the capital.
Tensions have been high since the Gaza war began, but have risen further since a Houthi missile landed near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, prompting Israeli air strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Monday.
“A short while ago, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sanaa, fully disabling the airport,” the Israeli military said.
“The strike was carried out in response to the attack launched by the Houthi terrorist regime against Ben Gurion Airport. Flight runways, aircraft and infrastructure at the airport were struck.”
Three airport sources said the strikes targeted three civilian aeroplanes, the departures hall, the airport runway and a military airbase under Houthi control.
The Israeli military said the airport had been “a central hub for the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons and operatives.”
In a statement carried by al-Masirah, the Houthis said: “The operations of our armed forces will continue and the support by Yemen to Palestine will only end with the end of the aggression and siege against Gaza.”
The UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said on X that the latest hostilities “mark a grave escalation in an already fragile and volatile regional context”.
An official at Yemen’s flag carrier Yemenia Airways said three of its aircraft were destroyed according to an initial assessment.
‘AXIS OF RESISTANCE’
The Houthis have been firing at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea since Israel began its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian militant group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7 2023.
The Houthis said they were doing so in solidarity with the Palestinians and have pressed on with attacks in response to Israel expanding its military operations in the Gaza Strip.
The Houthis said on Sunday they would impose a “comprehensive” aerial blockade on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports.
Sixty percent of Yemenis live under the control of the Houthis, a resilient group that withstood years of Saudi-led bombing during the country’s devastating civil war.
The Houthis are part of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” against Israeli and US interests in the Middle East, which also includes Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
While Israel has weakened those groups by assassinating top leaders and destroying military infrastructure since the Gaza war began, the Houthis are still a force to be reckoned with.
The Israeli strikes around Hodeidah on Monday killed four people and wounded 39, the Houthi-run health ministry said.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to retaliate after the missile launched by the Houthis landed near Ben Gurion Airport and led to European and US airlines cancelling flights.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen after the Iran-aligned group agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.
In an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump announced the Houthis have said that they no longer want to fight, but did not elaborate on the message.
“They said please don’t bomb us any more and we’re not going to attack your ships,” Trump said.
There was no immediate response from the Houthis. The US president said Washington will take the Houthis’ word that they would not be blowing up ships any longer.
Reuters
Yemen’s Houthis plan more strikes on Israel airports
US and Iran set for direct nuclear talks, Trump says; Tehran says it will be indirect
Two missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis intercepted by Israel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Netanyahu vows to retaliate after Houthi missile strike near Israeli airport
Yemen’s Houthis plan more strikes on Israel airports
World news in brief: Kremlin wants Ukraine response to ceasefire
Iran told to ‘walk away’ from uranium enrichment and long-range missiles
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.