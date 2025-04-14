World / Middle East

No breakthrough in Gaza talks, sources say

The sources said Hamas had stuck to its position that any agreement must lead to an end to the war in Gaza

14 April 2025 - 15:02
by Reuters
Palestinians inspect a site where medics said two Israeli missiles hit a building inside the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, shortly after patients were evacuated following a call from someone who identified himself with Israeli security, in Gaza City, April 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS/TPX IMAGES
The latest round of talks in Cairo to restore the defunct Gaza ceasefire and free Israeli hostages ended with no apparent breakthrough, Palestinian and Egyptian sources said on Monday.

The sources said Hamas had stuck to its position that any agreement must lead to an end to the war in Gaza.

Israel, which restarted its military campaign in Gaza last month after a ceasefire agreed to in January unravelled, has said it will not end the war until Hamas is stamped out. The militant group has ruled out any proposal that it lay down its arms.

But despite that fundamental disagreement, the sources said a Hamas delegation led by the group's Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya had shown some flexibility over how many hostages it could free in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel should a truce be extended.

