World / Middle East

Israeli strike destroys part of Gaza hospital

Israel says Hamas fighters were exploiting the facility

13 April 2025 - 12:11
Palestinians inspect a site where medics said two Israeli missiles hit a building inside the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, shortly after patients were evacuated following a call from someone who identified himself with Israeli security, in Gaza City, April 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS/TPX IMAGES
Cairo- Two Israeli missiles hit a building inside a Gaza hospital on Sunday, destroying the emergency and reception department and damaging other structures, medics said, in a strike which Israel said was against Hamas fighters exploiting the facility.

Officials at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital evacuated patients from the building after one person said he received a call from someone who identified himself with the Israeli security shortly before the attack took place.

No casualties were reported, according to the civil emergency service.

The Israeli military said it had taken steps to reduce harm to civilians before it struck the compound, which was being used by Hamas militants to plan attacks.

The hospital, an institution of the Anglican Church, was a main medical facility in Gaza City, according to the Gaza health ministry.

“Hundreds of patients and injured people had to be evacuated during the night, and many of them are now out in the streets without medical care, which puts their lives at risk,” Khalil Al-Deqran, the ministry’s spokesperson, said.

Israel said Hamas exploits civilian structures, including hospitals, which the militant group denies. Israeli forces have carried out numerous raids in medical facilities in the enclave.

In October 2023, a blast at a parking lot at the Al-Ahli hospital was blamed by Hamas on an Israeli air strike. Israel said a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group had caused the blast.

The militant group denied it was responsible. An investigation by Human Rights Watch later concluded the 2023 explosion was most likely caused by a failed Palestinian rocket launch.

Sunday’s strikes came hours after leaders from the Hamas group visited Cairo to hold talks with Egyptian mediators over ways to salvage the stalled ceasefire agreement.

The Baptist Church in Jerusalem and the Middle East said that 20 minutes before the attack on the hospital, the Israeli military ordered all patients, employees and displaced people to evacuate the premises.

It said the two strikes destroyed the two-storey Genetic Laboratory, damaged the Pharmacy and Emergency Department buildings, and caused collateral damage to surrounding structures, including the St Philip's church building.

Separate strikes in the enclave on Sunday killed at least 10 Palestinians, including the head of a police station in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Hamas-run enclave, according to local authorities.

At least eight more people, including a woman, were killed further north, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Reuters

