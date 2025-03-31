World / Middle East

Bodies of eight Red Crescent medics recovered in Gaza, one still missing

The Palestine Red Crescent says it also recovered the bodies of six civil defence members and one UN employee from the same area

31 March 2025 - 17:37
by Agency Staff
Palestinians mourn medics, who came under Israeli fire while on a rescue mission, after their bodies were recovered, according to the Red Crescent, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 31 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HATEM KHALED
The bodies of eight Palestine Red Crescent medics who came under fire in Gaza just more than a week ago have been recovered, though a ninth worker is still unaccounted for, the Red Cross said.

In a statement late on Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said it was “appalled” at the deaths.

“Their bodies were identified today and have been recovered for dignified burial. These staff and volunteers were risking their own lives to provide support to others,” it said.

The Palestine Red Crescent said it also recovered the bodies of six civil defence members and one UN employee from the same area. It said Israeli forces had targeted the workers. Red Cross statements did not apportion blame for the attacks.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said one worker from the nine-strong Red Crescent group was still unaccounted for. The group went missing on March 23.

The Israeli military said on Monday that an inquiry had found that on March 23, troops opened fire on a group of vehicles that included ambulances and fire trucks when the vehicles approached a position without prior co-ordination and without headlights or emergency signals.

It said several militants belonging to the militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad were killed.

“The IDF condemns the repeated use of civilian infrastructure by the terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip, including the use of medical facilities and ambulances for terrorist purposes,” it said in a statement.

It did not comment directly on the deaths of the Red Cross workers.

The incident was the single most deadly attack on Red Cross Red Crescent workers anywhere since 2017, the IFRC said.

“I am heartbroken. These dedicated ambulance workers were responding to wounded people. They were humanitarians,” said IFRC secretary-general Jagan Chapagain.

“They wore emblems that should have protected them; their ambulances were clearly marked,” he added.

According to the UN at least 1,060 healthcare workers have been killed in the 18 months since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The global body is reducing its international staff in Gaza by a third due to staff safety concerns.

Reuters

