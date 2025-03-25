World / Middle East

Israel strikes military bases in central Syria

In a separate incident, Israeli troops clash with militants in southern Syria

25 March 2025 - 16:36
by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A general view shows Old Damascus in Syria with the Umayad Mosque in the background. File photo: KHALED AL HARIRI
A general view shows Old Damascus in Syria with the Umayad Mosque in the background. File photo: KHALED AL HARIRI

Cairo- The Israeli military said it had attacked two military bases in central Syria on Tuesday and its troops had also clashed with militants in the country’s south.

“A short while ago, the IDF struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4,” an Israeli military statement said.

The two bases are located in Homs province, which has been frequently targeted by Israeli strikes in recent months due to its position in arms shipment routes.

Israel said it is hitting military sites linked to Iranian forces and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, both allies of the former Syrian government. The attacks intensified after Islamist rebels ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad on December 8, the culmination of more than a decade of civil war.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, the Israeli military said its troops had clashed with several militants who had opened fire on them in southern Syria. An Israeli war plane also struck the militants, causing direct hits, it said.

There were no immediate reports from Damascus on any Israeli or Syrian casualties.

Israel has closely watched the upheaval in Syria as it weighs the consequences of one of the most significant strategic shifts in the Middle East in years.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist faction that led efforts to topple Assad and was previously affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has drawn particular scrutiny from the Israelis.

Israel has repeatedly said it will not tolerate an Islamist militant presence in southern Syria and has called for the area to be demilitarised.

Israel has also expanded its attacks on targets in coastal Latakia and near the Lebanese border, citing concerns over an Iranian presence there.

“The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the state of Israel,” the military said.

Reuters

Israeli strikes kill more than 400 in Gaza ‘night of hell’

Attacks threaten to collapse two-month ceasefire as IDF vows to use more force to free hostages held by Hamas
World
1 week ago

US responds with air strikes after Houthis’ threats to global shipping

Yemen group claims to have launched a second attack against a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea
World
1 week ago

Russian air base opens doors to 9,000 Syrian refugees

Russia says it’s doing everything it can to secure the safety of its citizens and facilities in Syria
World
1 week ago

Three injured in Israeli air strike on Damascus

Military says target was a command centre belonging to Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Countries buying Venezuela oil to pay 25% tariff ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump’s aid funding cuts are already affecting ...
World / Africa
3.
JD Vance’s wife and Trump delegation to visit ...
World / Americas
4.
Canada’s Carney calls snap election for mandate ...
World / Americas
5.
UK’s Heathrow says it had to halt airport ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

US responds with air strikes after Houthis’ threats to global shipping

World

Israeli strikes kill more than 400 in Gaza ‘night of hell’

World / Middle East

Russian air base opens doors to 9,000 Syrian refugees

World / Middle East

Three injured in Israeli air strike on Damascus

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.