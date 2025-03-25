Israel strikes military bases in central Syria

A general view shows Old Damascus in Syria with the Umayad Mosque in the background. File photo: KHALED AL HARIRI
Cairo- The Israeli military said it had attacked two military bases in central Syria on Tuesday and its troops had also clashed with militants in the country’s south.
“A short while ago, the IDF struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4,” an Israeli military statement said.
The two bases are located in Homs province, which has been frequently targeted by Israeli strikes in recent months due to its position in arms shipment routes.
Israel said it is hitting military sites linked to Iranian forces and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, both allies of the former Syrian government. The attacks intensified after Islamist rebels ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad on December 8, the culmination of more than a decade of civil war.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, the Israeli military said its troops had clashed with several militants who had opened fire on them in southern Syria. An Israeli war plane also struck the militants, causing direct hits, it said.
There were no immediate reports from Damascus on any Israeli or Syrian casualties.
Israel has closely watched the upheaval in Syria as it weighs the consequences of one of the most significant strategic shifts in the Middle East in years.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist faction that led efforts to topple Assad and was previously affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has drawn particular scrutiny from the Israelis.
Israel has repeatedly said it will not tolerate an Islamist militant presence in southern Syria and has called for the area to be demilitarised.
Israel has also expanded its attacks on targets in coastal Latakia and near the Lebanese border, citing concerns over an Iranian presence there.
“The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the state of Israel,” the military said.
