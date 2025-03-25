Gaza authorities say Israeli strikes killed 23 people

Palestinians make their way with belongings as they flee their homes after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on March 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
Gaza/Cairo — Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 23 Palestinians on Tuesday, local health officials said, as the Israeli military expanded evacuation orders to tens of thousands of residents across the enclave.
The Israeli military resumed its campaign against Hamas in Gaza a week ago, shattering a two-month ceasefire. Since then, Palestinian health officials say nearly 700 people have been killed.
Most of Gaza’s 2.3-million population has already been displaced by the fighting multiple times during nearly 18 months of war and is facing worsening shortages of food and water after Israel suspended aid deliveries earlier this month.
On Tuesday, the Israeli army told residents in all northern border towns to evacuate, saying Palestinian rockets had been fired at Israel from the area.
The affected towns include Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Shejaia in Gaza City. Orders were also issued for areas in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.
“For your safety, you must move immediately south to known shelters,” the military said in its orders to residents in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza’s historic refugee camps.
Palestinian and UN officials said there were no safe areas in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the renewed offensive aimed to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining 59 hostages it is holding in Gaza. Just 24 of them are believed to still be alive.
Hamas, which accuses Israel of abandoning the January 19 ceasefire deal, said it was co-operating with a new effort, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, to restore calm and conclude the three-phase ceasefire agreement.
According to some Hamas sources, there has been no breakthrough.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to the Gazan health ministry.
Reuters
