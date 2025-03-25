World / Middle East

Gaza authorities say Israeli strikes killed 23 people

The Israeli army told residents in northern border towns to evacuate, saying Palestinian rockets had been fired at Israel from the area

25 March 2025 - 16:22
by Nidal al-Mughrabi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Palestinians make their way with belongings as they flee their homes after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on March 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
Palestinians make their way with belongings as they flee their homes after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on March 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA

Gaza/Cairo — Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 23 Palestinians on Tuesday, local health officials said, as the Israeli military expanded evacuation orders to tens of thousands of residents across the enclave.

The Israeli military resumed its campaign against Hamas in Gaza a week ago, shattering a two-month ceasefire. Since then, Palestinian health officials say nearly 700 people have been killed.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3-million population has already been displaced by the fighting multiple times during nearly 18 months of war and is facing worsening shortages of food and water after Israel suspended aid deliveries earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army told residents in all northern border towns to evacuate, saying Palestinian rockets had been fired at Israel from the area.

The affected towns include Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Shejaia in Gaza City. Orders were also issued for areas in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

“For your safety, you must move immediately south to known shelters,” the military said in its orders to residents in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza’s historic refugee camps.

Palestinian and UN officials said there were no safe areas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the renewed offensive aimed to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining 59 hostages it is holding in Gaza. Just 24 of them are believed to still be alive.

Hamas, which accuses Israel of abandoning the January 19 ceasefire deal, said it was co-operating with a new effort, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, to restore calm and conclude the three-phase ceasefire agreement.

According to some Hamas sources, there has been no breakthrough.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to the Gazan health ministry.

Reuters

Israeli cabinet in no-confidence vote over attorney-general amid protests

Gali Baharav-Miara has frequently clashed with the government over the legality of some of its policies
World
2 days ago

Israel says it’s ‘just the beginning’ after strikes kill 10 in Gaza

Bombardments resume after nearly two months of calm as Hamas and Israel accuse each other of breaking truce
World
6 days ago

Tshisekedi and Kagame discuss eastern DRC conflict in Qatar

Presidents affirm commitment to reaching ceasefire at first direct talks since escalation of hostilities
World
1 week ago

Israeli strikes kill more than 400 in Gaza ‘night of hell’

Attacks threaten to collapse two-month ceasefire as IDF vows to use more force to free hostages held by Hamas
World
1 week ago

Israel kills three in Gaza strike as supplies cut

Israeli military carries out attacks in central Gaza and Rafah against ‘terrorists’ attempting to plant bombs
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Countries buying Venezuela oil to pay 25% tariff ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump’s aid funding cuts are already affecting ...
World / Africa
3.
JD Vance’s wife and Trump delegation to visit ...
World / Americas
4.
Canada’s Carney calls snap election for mandate ...
World / Americas
5.
UK’s Heathrow says it had to halt airport ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Egypt has made truce proposal between Hamas and Israel, say sources

World / Middle East

Israeli cabinet in no-confidence vote over attorney-general amid protests

World / Middle East

Israel says it’s ‘just the beginning’ after strikes kill 10 in Gaza

World / Middle East

Tshisekedi and Kagame discuss eastern DRC conflict in Qatar

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.