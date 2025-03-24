World / Middle East

Egypt has made truce proposal between Hamas and Israel, say sources

The Egyptian plan calls for Hamas to release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel instituting the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week

24 March 2025 - 15:15
by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Maayan Lubell and Ahmed Shalaby
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A view shows tanks at an unknown location, in this undated handout image released March 23, 2025. Picture: ISRAELI DEFENCE FORCES/HANDOUT via REUTERS
A view shows tanks at an unknown location, in this undated handout image released March 23, 2025. Picture: ISRAELI DEFENCE FORCES/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Cairo/Jerusalem — Egypt has put forward a new proposal aimed at restoring the Gaza ceasefire deal, security sources said on Monday, as Palestinian health authorities said Israeli strikes had killed at least 65 people in the enclave in the past 24 hours.

The proposal, made last week, follows an escalation in violence after Israel resumed air and ground operations against Hamas last Tuesday, effectively ending a two-month period of relative calm.

Gazan health officials said Israel had killed nearly 700 Palestinians since it resumed its attacks. Islamist group Hamas said several of its senior political and security officials had also been killed.

The Egyptian plan calls for Hamas to release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel implementing the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week, two security sources said.

Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, with 24 of them thought to be still alive.

Both the US and Hamas agreed to the proposal, the security sources said, but Israel had not yet responded.

A Hamas official did not confirm the proposed offer, but said “several proposals are being discussed with the mediators to bridge the gap and to resume negotiations to reach common ground that would pave the way to start the second phase of the agreement”.

Timetable for withdrawal

The sources said the Egyptian proposal also included a timeline for Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, backed by US guarantees, in exchange for the hostages’ release.

Hamas has accused Israel of breaking the terms of the January ceasefire agreement but has said it was willing to negotiate a truce and was studying proposals by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Israel says it resumed its military operations to force Hamas to release the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza.

It says it does its best to reduce harm to civilians and has questioned the death toll provided by health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

Palestinian officials on Sunday put the death toll from nearly 18 months of conflict at more than 50,000.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

In Rafah, the local municipality said thousands of people were stuck inside the Tel Al-Sultan area, where the Israeli military sent some of its forces, with families trapped among the ruins with no water, food or medicine.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said 50,000 residents remained cornered in Rafah.

The Israeli military said troops had encircled Tel Al-Sultan to dismantle “terror infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists in the area”.

UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA said 124,000 people had been displaced in Gaza in recent days.

“Families carry what little they have with no shelter, no safety and nowhere left to go. The Israeli authorities have cut off all aid. Food is scarce and prices are soaring. This is a humanitarian catastrophe. The siege must end,” it said on X.

Reuters

Israel says it’s ‘just the beginning’ after strikes kill 10 in Gaza

Bombardments resume after nearly two months of calm as Hamas and Israel accuse each other of breaking truce
World
5 days ago

Tshisekedi and Kagame discuss eastern DRC conflict in Qatar

Presidents affirm commitment to reaching ceasefire at first direct talks since escalation of hostilities
World
6 days ago

Israeli strikes kill more than 400 in Gaza ‘night of hell’

Attacks threaten to collapse two-month ceasefire as IDF vows to use more force to free hostages held by Hamas
World
6 days ago

Israel kills three in Gaza strike as supplies cut

Israeli military carries out attacks in central Gaza and Rafah against ‘terrorists’ attempting to plant bombs
World
1 week ago

Traumatised Gaza children face aid blocks on return to school

Most children need mental health support for trauma, aid agencies say
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Elon Musk holds Pentagon meeting, wants leakers ...
World / Americas
2.
JD Vance’s wife and Trump delegation to visit ...
World / Americas
3.
Canada’s Carney calls snap election for mandate ...
World / Americas
4.
UK’s Heathrow says it had to halt airport ...
World / Europe
5.
Heathrow Airport orders probe into blackout amid ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Israeli cabinet in no-confidence vote over attorney-general amid protests

World / Middle East

Israel says it’s ‘just the beginning’ after strikes kill 10 in Gaza

World / Middle East

Tshisekedi and Kagame discuss eastern DRC conflict in Qatar

World / Middle East

Israeli strikes kill more than 400 in Gaza ‘night of hell’

World / Middle East

Israel kills three in Gaza strike as supplies cut

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.