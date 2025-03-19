Israel says it’s ‘just the beginning’ after strikes kill 10 in Gaza

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike. File photo: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI
Cairo — Israeli strikes killed at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, local health workers said, as the Israeli military resumed its bombardments and issued new orders for residents to evacuate combat zones.
A foreign national was killed and four others were wounded in an Israeli air strike on the site of a UN headquarters compound in central Gaza City on Wednesday, Gaza’s health ministry said.
The Israeli military denied in a statement that it had struck the UN compound in Deir al-Balah. It said it had struck a Hamas site in northern Gaza where it had detected preparations for firing into Israeli territory.
On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes killed more than 400 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, in one of the highest single-day death tolls since the beginning of conflict, ending weeks of relative calm since a ceasefire in January.
Israel warned the onslaught was “just the beginning”.
Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaching the truce, which had offered a respite for Gaza’s 2.3-million residents after 17 months of war that has reduced the enclave to rubble and forced the majority of its population to displace multiple times.
Israel has accused Hamas of using Palestinian civilians as human shields. The Palestinian Islamist group denies the accusations and accuses Israel of indiscriminate bombings.
On Wednesday, the Israeli army dropped leaflets in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, ordering residents to evacuate their homes, warning they were in “dangerous combat zones.”
“Staying in the shelters or the current tent puts your lives and that of your family members in danger, evacuate immediately,” read a leaflet dropped on Beit Hanoun.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he had ordered strikes because Hamas had rejected proposals to secure an extension of the ceasefire until April.
Hamas, which still holds 59 of about 250 hostages Israel says the group seized in its October 7 2023 cross-border attack, accused Israel of jeopardising efforts by mediators to negotiate a permanent deal to end the fighting.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that she told Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar that the situation in Gaza is “unacceptable”.
Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Jordan’s King Abdullah called for the ceasefire to be restored and for aid flows to resume.
“Israel’s resumption of attacks on Gaza is an extremely dangerous step that adds further devastation to an already dire humanitarian situation,” he said.
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called for restraint from all sides ahead of her trip to Lebanon to discuss the conflict.
“The resumption of fighting… jeopardises the positive efforts of the Arab states, which together want to pursue a peaceful path for Gaza, free from Hamas,” Baerbock said in a statement.
Israel and Western powers do not want the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas to play any role in the enclave when the war is over. Israel has vowed to crush Hamas, but the Palestinian militant group remains the dominant force in Gaza.
Arab nations drew up a plan for peace and reconstruction in Gaza after a proposal from US President Donald Trump to resettle Palestinians and turn it into the “Riviera” of the Middle East triggered outrage in the region. However, the plan has not gained traction.
In Wednesday’s violence, three people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City, while another air strike left two men dead and wounded six others in Beit Hanoun town in the north, the Gaza health officials said.
Palestinian medics said Israeli tank shelling on the Salahdeen road killed one Palestinian and wounded others, while an Israeli air strike killed three people in a house in Beit Lahiya town north of the enclave.
Israeli naval vessels also attacked several boats, which Israel said intended to carry out “terrorist” acts by Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups. Palestinians said an Israeli drone fired at several fishing boats onshore of Gaza City, setting several of them ablaze.
Hamas officials said they remained keen on concluding the three-phase ceasefire deal as signed.
Hamas-led gunmen attacked Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies, shattering Israel’s reputation as invincible in a hostile region.
The subsequent Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed more than 49,000 people, say Palestinian health authorities, and caused a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food, fuel and water.
Israel says it’s ‘just the beginning’ after strikes kill 10 in Gaza
Bombardments resume after nearly two months of calm as Hamas and Israel accuse each other of breaking truce
Reuters
Tshisekedi and Kagame discuss eastern DRC conflict in Qatar
Israeli strikes kill more than 400 in Gaza 'night of hell'
Israel kills three in Gaza strike as supplies cut
Traumatised Gaza children face aid blocks on return to school
Syrian troops clash with Lebanese soldiers along border
