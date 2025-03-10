World / Middle East

Syrian operation against Assad loyalists is over, says defence ministry

Fighting between Assad loyalists and Syria’s new Islamist rulers has killed more than 1,000 people, according to a war monitoring group

10 March 2025 - 15:42
by Jana Choukeir
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
At the ready: Soldiers loyal to Syria President Bashar al-Assad take positions outside the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. File photo: REUTERS
At the ready: Soldiers loyal to Syria President Bashar al-Assad take positions outside the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. File photo: REUTERS

Dubai — A Syrian military operation against loyalists of ousted former president Bashar al-Assad has been completed, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Clashes between Assad loyalists and the country’s new Islamist rulers in the former president’s coastal heartland have killed more than 1,000 people, mostly civilians, according to a war monitoring group.

Hassan Abdul Ghany, the defence ministry spokesperson, said in a statement on X that public institutions were now able to resume their work and provide essential services.

“We are paving the way for life to return to normal and for the consolidation of security and stability,” Abdul Ghany said.

He added that plans were in place to continue combating the remnants of the former government and eliminate any future threats.

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed on Sunday to hunt down the perpetrators of the violent clashes and said he would hold to account anyone who overstepped the new rulers’ authority.

Al-Sharaa’s office also said it was forming an independent committee to investigate the clashes and killings carried out by both sides.

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Turkey’s Syria gamble has no obvious payoff

Ankara may eventually join the Brics nations, but in the interim it needs to maintain a balanced approach
Opinion
1 week ago

Abdul Ghany added that the security forces would co-operate with the investigation committee, offering full access to uncover the circumstances of the events, verify the facts and ensure justice for the wronged.

“We were able to absorb the attacks from the remnants of the former regime and its officers. We shattered their element of surprise and managed to push them away from vital centres, securing most of the main roads,” he said.

Though relative calm followed Assad’s ousting in December, violence has escalated in recent days as forces linked to the new Islamist rulers began cracking down on a growing insurgency from the minority Alawite sect.

The fighting spiralled into revenge killings against Alawites, an offshoot of Shiite Islam that is the faith of some of Assad’s most ardent supporters and became associated with Assad’s wartime atrocities against Syria’s mostly Sunni Muslim population.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory reported that more than 1,000 people were killed during two days of fighting, including 745 civilians, 125 members of the Syrian security forces and 148 fighters loyal to Assad.

Assad fled to Russia last year after rebels led by Sharaa’s Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group toppled his government, ending decades of severe repression and a devastating civil war. 

Reuters

War monitor reports more than 1,000 killed in Syrian crackdown on Alawite region

Widespread killings in Syria’s Alawite heartland ‘the worst violence for years in a 13-year-old civil conflict’
World
23 hours ago

Trump threats ‘encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal’

Hamas told ‘release all of the hostages now, not later,’ including the remains of dead hostages, ‘or it is over for you’
World
4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: US mulls plan to inspect tankers hauling Iranian oil

Trump vows ‘maximum pressure’ to drive Iran oil exports to zero
World
4 days ago

Israel blocks aid into Gaza amid standoff over truce

Hamas says remaining hostages can only be freed through a swap deal as stated under the phased ceasefire agreement
World
1 week ago

Deal reached to swap Palestinian detainees for bodies of Israeli hostages, says source

The three-stage ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19, is nearing the end of its first phase
World
1 week ago

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah mourned at mass funeral

Israeli ‘messenger’ warplanes fly low over Beirut twice during funeral, prompting shouts of ‘Death to Israel’
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pope Francis showing gradual improvement, Vatican ...
World
2.
US says it is open to critical minerals deal with ...
World / Africa
3.
Israel and Hamas ready for next round of ...
World
4.
Russian forces retake three more settlements in ...
World / Europe
5.
Effects of Covid-19 pandemic still being felt ...
World

Related Articles

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Turkey’s Syria gamble has no obvious payoff

Opinion

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah mourned at mass funeral

World / Middle East

Lebanon’s Hezbollah to bury former leader Hassan Nasrallah five months after ...

World / Middle East

Israel and US vow to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions

World / Middle East

Syria’s Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan ‘serious crime’

World / Middle East

How Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ plan has been received

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.