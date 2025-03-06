Cairo — Hamas said on Thursday that US President Trump’s repeated threats against Palestinians constituted support for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back out of the Gaza ceasefire and intensify the siege of Gazans.
Trump demanded on Wednesday that Hamas “release all of the hostages now, not later,” including the remains of dead hostages, “or it is OVER for you”.
In a text message to Reuters, Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said: “The best track to release the remaining Israeli prisoners is by the occupation going into the second phase and compelling it to adhere to the agreement signed under the sponsorship of mediators.”
The Gaza ceasefire deal which came into effect in January was negotiated with Trump’s envoy participating alongside envoys of the outgoing Biden administration. It calls for remaining hostages to be freed in a second phase, during which final plans would be negotiated for an end to the war.
The first phase of the ceasefire ended on Saturday, and Israel has since imposed a total blockade on all goods entering Gaza, demanding that Hamas release remaining hostages without beginning the negotiations to end the war.
Palestinians say the blockade could lead to starvation among the 2.3-million people living in Gaza’s ruins.
Trump made his new threats after a White House meeting on Wednesday with a group of hostages who had been released in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
Trump threats ‘encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal’
Hamas told ‘release all of the hostages now, not later,’ including the remains of dead hostages, ‘or it is over for you’
Cairo — Hamas said on Thursday that US President Trump’s repeated threats against Palestinians constituted support for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back out of the Gaza ceasefire and intensify the siege of Gazans.
Trump demanded on Wednesday that Hamas “release all of the hostages now, not later,” including the remains of dead hostages, “or it is OVER for you”.
In a text message to Reuters, Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said: “The best track to release the remaining Israeli prisoners is by the occupation going into the second phase and compelling it to adhere to the agreement signed under the sponsorship of mediators.”
The Gaza ceasefire deal which came into effect in January was negotiated with Trump’s envoy participating alongside envoys of the outgoing Biden administration. It calls for remaining hostages to be freed in a second phase, during which final plans would be negotiated for an end to the war.
The first phase of the ceasefire ended on Saturday, and Israel has since imposed a total blockade on all goods entering Gaza, demanding that Hamas release remaining hostages without beginning the negotiations to end the war.
Palestinians say the blockade could lead to starvation among the 2.3-million people living in Gaza’s ruins.
Trump made his new threats after a White House meeting on Wednesday with a group of hostages who had been released in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
Reuters
Arab states adopt Egypt’s alternative to Trump’s ‘Gaza Riviera’
Israel blocks aid into Gaza amid standoff over truce
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What is Saudi Arabia really up to in its game of chess?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.