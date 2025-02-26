A man sits next to posters with images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 16, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Cairo — Mediators have reached a deal to release Palestinian prisoners who were originally set to be freed by Israeli authorities last Saturday, along with the handover of Israeli hostages’ bodies by Hamas, an Egyptian source said on Wednesday.
The source, who was briefed on the matter, said the handovers would take place under Egyptian supervision but did not specify the release date.
Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, a Gaza-based militant group allied to Hamas, said it would release the body of Israeli hostage Ohad Yahalomi on Thursday.
Yahalomi’s is one of four bodies set to be released by Hamas in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
The three-stage ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19, is now nearing the end of its first phase. It has largely held despite accusations of violations by both sides.
Deal reached to swap Palestinian detainees for bodies of Israeli hostages, says source
The three-stage ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19, is nearing the end of its first phase
Cairo — Mediators have reached a deal to release Palestinian prisoners who were originally set to be freed by Israeli authorities last Saturday, along with the handover of Israeli hostages’ bodies by Hamas, an Egyptian source said on Wednesday.
The source, who was briefed on the matter, said the handovers would take place under Egyptian supervision but did not specify the release date.
Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, a Gaza-based militant group allied to Hamas, said it would release the body of Israeli hostage Ohad Yahalomi on Thursday.
Yahalomi’s is one of four bodies set to be released by Hamas in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
The three-stage ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19, is now nearing the end of its first phase. It has largely held despite accusations of violations by both sides.
Reuters
Ukraine hosts European leaders amid US pressure
Israel delays release of Palestinian prisoners over ‘humiliating ceremonies’
Israeli tanks roll into West Bank for ‘extended’ stay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.