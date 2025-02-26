World / Middle East

Deal reached to swap Palestinian detainees for bodies of Israeli hostages, says source

The three-stage ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19, is nearing the end of its first phase

26 February 2025 - 10:34
by Nafisa Eltahir and Jana Choukeir
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man sits next to posters with images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 16, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man sits next to posters with images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 16, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Cairo — Mediators have reached a deal to release Palestinian prisoners who were originally set to be freed by Israeli authorities last Saturday, along with the handover of Israeli hostages’ bodies by Hamas, an Egyptian source said on Wednesday.

The source, who was briefed on the matter, said the handovers would take place under Egyptian supervision but did not specify the release date.

Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, a Gaza-based militant group allied to Hamas, said it would release the body of Israeli hostage Ohad Yahalomi on Thursday.

Yahalomi’s is one of four bodies set to be released by Hamas in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The three-stage ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19, is now nearing the end of its first phase. It has largely held despite accusations of violations by both sides. 

Reuters

Ukraine hosts European leaders amid US pressure

Kyiv begins its fourth year of war with Russia unsure it can still rely on its staunchest ally
World
1 day ago

Israel delays release of Palestinian prisoners over ‘humiliating ceremonies’

Israel also waiting to deliver 620 prisoners and detainees ‘until release of next hostages has been assured’
World
2 days ago

Israeli tanks roll into West Bank for ‘extended’ stay

Military ordered to pick up the intensity of operations after a series of explosions on Tel Aviv buses
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
UN backs resolution condemning Russia’s invasion ...
World / Americas
2.
Pope Francis holds Vatican work meeting in ...
World / Europe
3.
James Kabarebe — Kagame’s ‘hatchet man’ and ...
World / Africa
4.
Macron tells Trump Europe wants sustainable peace ...
World / Americas
5.
Ukraine will need $524bn to recover from three ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.