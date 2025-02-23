World / Middle East

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah mourned at mass funeral

Israeli ‘messenger’ warplanes fly low over Beirut twice during funeral, prompting shouts of ‘Death to Israel’

23 February 2025 - 21:04
UPDATED 23 February 2025 - 21:05
by Hassan Hankir and Ahmed Kerdi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Men hand out flowers at the funeral of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, inside the Sports City Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon, February 23 2025. Picture: DANIEL CARDE/GETTY IMAGES
Men hand out flowers at the funeral of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, inside the Sports City Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon, February 23 2025. Picture: DANIEL CARDE/GETTY IMAGES

Beirut — Hundreds of thousands of people bid farewell to Hezbollah’s slain leader, Hassan Nasrallah, at a mass funeral in Beirut on Sunday, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli air strike in a stunning blow to the Iranian-backed group.

Carrying pictures of Nasrallah and Hezbollah flags, supporters from Lebanon and other countries in the region filled the 55,000-seat Camille Chamoun Sports City stadium in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut.

After a ceremony, they joined a funerary procession outside the stadium before burying Nasrallah nearby. A Lebanese security source estimated the crowd at about a million people.

The killing of Nasrallah, who led the Shiite Muslim group through decades of conflict with Israel and oversaw its transformation into a military force with regional sway, was one of the opening salvos in an Israeli escalation that badly weakened Hezbollah.

But the group’s current leader, Naim Qassem, whose address to mourners was broadcast on screens from an undisclosed location, said Hezbollah remained “strong”.

“We will not submit and we will not accept the continuation of our killing and occupation while we watch,” Qassem said.

Though Israel’s military has largely withdrawn from southern Lebanon, its air force is still striking what it says are Hezbollah positions across Lebanon and troops still hold five hilltop positions along the border.

A woman stands near the burial site of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, February 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
A woman stands near the burial site of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, February 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Israeli troops also detained Lebanese civilians and Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon, and have the bodies of slain Hezbollah fighters in their custody.

Qassem said Hezbollah would exert pressure to get them returned home. He said Hezbollah considered Israel’s five positions an occupation and was relying on the Lebanese government to secure a full withdrawal through diplomacy.

“We choose to fire when we see fit and are patient when we see fit,” he said.

Israeli warplanes struck in Lebanon’s south and east on Sunday and flew low over Beirut twice during the funeral, prompting shouts of “Death to Israel”.

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said on X that the planes “above Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral are conveying a clear message: whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel — that will be the end of him. You will specialise in funerals — and we will specialise in victories.”

Israel’s military published a video of what it described as footage of Nasrallah’s killing “in several simultaneous raids”.

Black-and-white footage, which appeared to be shot from a military plane, showed buildings hit by about a dozen blasts in quick succession.

Among those at the funeral were Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, an Iraqi delegation including Shiite politicians and militia commanders, and a delegation from Yemen’s Houthis.

The mass funeral is aimed at showing strength after Hezbollah emerged battered from last year’s war with Israel, which killed most of its leadership and thousands of fighters, and wreaked destruction on south Lebanon.

Its weakened stature has been reflected in Lebanon’s post-war politics, with the group unable to impose its will in the formation of a new government and language legitimising its arsenal omitted from the new cabinet’s policy statement.

The impact on Hezbollah was compounded by the ousting of its ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria, severing a key supply route.

“We may have lost a great deal as a man, but we have not lost the value of the resistance because the resistance is clinging on,” said Hassan Nasreddine, a Lebanese man headed to the ceremony.

Earlier, Araqchi and other Iranian officials met Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, who was invited but did not attend the funeral.

According to Aoun’s office, he told the Iranian delegation that Lebanon was “tired of the war of others” and it had “paid a heavy price for the Palestinian cause”.

The conflict spiralled after Hezbollah joined hostilities to support Hamas at the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The funeral was also being held for Hashem Safieddine, who led Hezbollah for a week after Nasrallah’s death. He was killed in an Israeli strike before he had been publicly announced as Nasrallah’s successor.

After his death, Nasrallah was buried temporarily next to his son, Hadi, who died fighting for Hezbollah in 1997. His official funeral was delayed to allow time for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from south Lebanon under a US-backed ceasefire which ended last year’s war.

Update: February 23 2025
This story has been update with new information.

Reuters

Israeli tanks roll into West Bank for ‘extended’ stay

Military ordered to pick up the intensity of operations after a series of explosions on Tel Aviv buses
World
3 hours ago

Lebanon says it will use any means to end Israeli occupation

Latest deadline for a withdrawal of Israeli troops under the US-brokered ceasefire has been reached
World
5 days ago

Israel and US vow to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions

US secretary of state Marco Rubio says at Jerusalem talks Hamas cannot continue as a military or government force
World
1 week ago

Hezbollah condemns ‘violent attack’ on UN peacekeepers in Beirut

Unifil deputy force commander injured in attack on its convoy allegedly carried out by Hezbollah supporters
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rwandan minister and militant sanctioned by US ...
World / Americas
2.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah to bury former leader Hassan ...
World / Middle East
3.
US defence secretary says Ukraine cannot expect ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump doubles down on ‘dictator’ Zelensky jibe
World / Europe
5.
US Senate confirms Trump loyalist Kash Patel to ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.