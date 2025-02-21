World / Middle East

Hamas ‘unspeakably cynical’ for not returning body of Shiri Bibas, says Netanyahu

Israel says one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas was a Gazan woman and not Bibas, whose two sons were handed over and identified

21 February 2025 - 11:28
by James MacKenzie and Lara Afghani
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo: ABIR SULTAN/POOL via REUTERS
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo: ABIR SULTAN/POOL via REUTERS

Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel would make Hamas pay for failing to release the body of hostage Shiri Bibas as agreed.

“We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages — both living and dead — and ensure Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement,” he said in a video statement.

The statement came after Israeli specialists said that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas on Thursday was an unidentified woman and not Shiri Bibas, whose two sons, Kfir and Ariel, were handed over and identified.

Netanyahu accused Hamas of acting “in an unspeakably cynical manner” by placing the body of a Gaza woman in the coffin instead of Shiri Bibas, who was kidnapped along with her two sons and her husband, Yarden, during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 2023.

Hamas has not issued any public comment so far on the Israeli accusation, which threatens to derail the fragile ceasefire agreement reached with US backing and with the help of Qatari and Egyptian mediators last month.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it would delay or prevent the handover of six living hostages due for release on Saturday, or whether it would interrupt the start of negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire, expected in the coming days. 

Reuters

Hope turns to grief for Israel’s Bibas hostage family

Hamas unveils black coffins on a stage in southern Gaza, with the photos of the two children and their mother pinned onto them
World
20 hours ago

Arab plan for Gaza may include $20bn for reconstruction, sources say

Proposal involves forming a national Palestinian committee to govern Gaza without Hamas involvement
World
2 days ago

Hamas frees three Israeli hostages as 369 Palestinians released

Exchange occurs after mediators help avert collapse of fragile ceasefire
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Zelensky says Trump trapped in Russian ...
World / Europe
2.
Trump doubles down on ‘dictator’ Zelensky jibe
World / Europe
3.
German car industry calls for a deal after Trump ...
World / Europe
4.
Rebel advance in border town causes panic in ...
World / Africa
5.
Nigeria suing crypto exchange Binance for nearly ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Arab plan for Gaza may include $20bn for reconstruction, sources say

World / Middle East

Israel and US vow to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions

World / Middle East

Heavy bombs cleared by Trump arrive in Israel

World / Middle East

Hamas commits to implementing Gaza ceasefire deal

World / Middle East

Israeli reservists called up as fears over Gaza ceasefire grow

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.