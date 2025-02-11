World / Middle East

Syria’s Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan ‘serious crime’

US plan to take over territory and resettle inhabitants ‘will ultimately fail’

11 February 2025 - 15:31
by Jana Choukeir
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A general view of the Damascus, Syria. File photo: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/REUTERS
A general view of the Damascus, Syria. File photo: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/REUTERS

Dubai — Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said he believes US President Donald Trump’s plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza and take over the Strip “is a serious crime that will ultimately fail”.

Trump had said the US would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. He said Palestinians would not have the right of return to Gaza under his proposal.

In an interview with a UK podcast, Sharaa, an Islamist whose militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was once an affiliate of al-Qaeda, said Trump’s proposal would not succeed.

“I believe no power can drive people from their land. Many countries have tried to do it and they have all failed, especially during the recent war in Gaza over the past year and a half,” he said.

Sharaa stressed it would be neither “wise nor morally or politically right” for Trump to lead an effort to force Palestinians out of their land.

“Over 80 years of this conflict, all attempts to displace them have failed; those who left have regretted their decision. The Palestinian lesson that every generation has learnt is the importance of holding on to their land,” he added.

Egypt, Jordan and other Arab nations have strongly opposed any attempt to push Palestinians over the border.

Like Palestinians, they fear any mass movement across the border would further undermine prospects for a “two-state solution” — the idea of creating a state of Palestine next to Israel — and leave Arab nations dealing with the consequences. 

Reuters

Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza

Hamas warns the area is not for sale and Palestinians will ‘foil displacement plans’
World
1 day ago

How Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ plan has been received

The plan is likely to heighten fears among Palestinians in Gaza of being driven out and stoke concern in Arab states of an exodus
World
1 hour ago

Hamas delays Israeli hostage release citing ceasefire breaches

Hamas and Israel trade accusations
World
18 hours ago

Prospects of peace and recovery in Middle East lure investors

Fragile ceasefire in  Gaza, Bashar al-Assad’s ouster from Syria, weakened Iran and new government in Lebanon feed reset hopes
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza
World / Americas
2.
Trump guides Musk’s sword to cut military spending
World / Americas
3.
India’s Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting ...
World
4.
Trump shuts down trade loophole used by Shein and ...
World / Americas
5.
Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza

World / Americas

How Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ plan has been received

World / Middle East

Hamas delays Israeli hostage release citing ceasefire breaches

World / Middle East

Prospects of peace and recovery in Middle East lure investors

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.