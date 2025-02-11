World / Middle East

How Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ plan has been received

The plan is likely to heighten fears among Palestinians in Gaza of being driven out and stoke concern in Arab states of an exodus

11 February 2025 - 15:07
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump, left, welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance to the White House in Washington in this February 4 2025 file photo. Picture: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS
US President Donald Trump, left, welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance to the White House in Washington in this February 4 2025 file photo. Picture: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

Beirut/Jerusalem/Amsterdam/Dubai — US President Donald Trump has infuriated the Arab world by saying that Palestinians would not have the right of return to the Gaza Strip under his proposal to redevelop the enclave, which has been devastated by an Israeli offensive.

From the earliest days of the Gaza war, Arab governments, particularly Egypt and Jordan, have said Palestinians must not be driven from land where they want to make a future state, which would include the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Trump first suggested on January 25 that Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians from Gaza, a proposal they strongly oppose. In a shock announcement on February 4, after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, Trump proposed resettling Gaza’s 2.2-million Palestinians and the US taking control and ownership of the demolished seaside enclave, redeveloping it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

On February 10, he said Palestinians would not have the right of return to Gaza under his plan, contradicting his own officials who had suggested Gazans would only be relocated temporarily. Trump’s plan touches on one of the most sensitive issues in the Arab-Israeli conflict, the right of Palestinians to return. Trump, known as a tough dealmaker in his earlier career as a property developer in New York, said that he believed he could persuade Jordan and Egypt to take in displaced Palestinians. He also said Palestinians could be resettled in “much better housing”.

Many of Gaza’s buildings have turned into rubble since the war between Hamas and Israel erupted on October 7 2023, after the Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Trump’s plans are likely to heighten fears among Palestinians in Gaza of being driven out of the coastal strip, and stoke concern in Arab states that have long worried about the destabilising effect of any such exodus.

What is behind the concerns?

Palestinians have long been haunted by what they call the “Nakba”, or catastrophe, when 700,000 of them were dispossessed from their homes during the war that surrounded the creation of Israel in 1948.

Many were driven out or fled to neighbouring Arab states, including to Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, where many of them and their descendants still live in refugee camps. Some went to Gaza. Israel disputes the account that they were forced out.

A Palestinian woman collects laundry outside her shelter, set up near the rubble of her house in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on February 11 2025. Picture: MAHMOUD ISSA/REUTERS
A Palestinian woman collects laundry outside her shelter, set up near the rubble of her house in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on February 11 2025. Picture: MAHMOUD ISSA/REUTERS

Today about 5.6-million Palestinian refugees — mainly the descendants of those who fled — live in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. About half of registered refugees remain stateless, according to the Palestinian foreign ministry, many living in crowded camps.

Trump’s talk of resettling about 2-million Gazans is a nightmare for Jordan, which has long feared the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, and echoes a vision long propagated by right-wing Israelis of Jordan as an alternative Palestinian home.

The anxiety dates back to what is known as Black September. In 1970 the Jordanian army launched a huge offensive by that name to retake control of territory occupied by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Jordan.

King Hussein, fearing the growing influence of Palestinian factions, cracked down on Palestinian nationalists. His generals ordered tanks into the capital Amman. More than 3,000 Palestinians were estimated killed and about 20,000 fled Jordan.

The latest conflict, currently paused amid a fragile ceasefire agreement, has seen an unprecedented Israeli bombardment and land offensive in Gaza, devastating urban areas.

Most Gazans have been displaced several times in Israel’s offensive, launched after the 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Activists participate in a rally against Trump near the US embassy on February 5 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: CHUNG SUNG-JUN/GETTY IMAGES
Activists participate in a rally against Trump near the US embassy on February 5 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: CHUNG SUNG-JUN/GETTY IMAGES

More than 48,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to Palestinian health officials.

The movement of Palestinians during this conflict

Before Israel launched its offensive in 2023, it told Palestinians in north Gaza to move to what it said were safe areas in the south. As the offensive expanded, Israel told them to head further south towards Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

Later in the war, before launching a campaign in Rafah, it instructed them to move to a new designated humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi, an area that stretches 12km along the coast, starting from the western areas of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza to Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

According to UN estimates, up to 85% of the population of Gaza — one of the world’s most densely populated areas — have already been displaced from their homes.

Could there be a major displacement from Gaza?

Many Palestinians in Gaza have said they would not leave the enclave even if they could because they fear it might lead to another permanent displacement in a repeat of 1948.

Egyptian authorities have publicly rejected the idea of displacement of Palestinians on human rights grounds.

The most populous Arab country would also be wary of hosting hundreds of thousands of Palestinians potentially including members of Hamas, after years of crackdowns on domestic Islamists such as the Muslim Brotherhood, which had close ties to Hamas.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has shown no tolerance for Islamists. He views them as an existential threat to his country and thousands of Islamist militants have been imprisoned.

What has the Israeli government and its politicians said?

Israel’s then-foreign minister Israel Katz, now serving as defence minister, said on February 16 2024, that Israel had no plans to deport Palestinians from Gaza. Israel would co-ordinate with Egypt on Palestinian refugees and find a way to not harm Egypt’s interests, Katz added.

However, comments by some in the Israeli government have stoked Palestinian and Arab fears of a new Nakba. Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has repeatedly called for a policy of “encouraging the migration” of Palestinians from Gaza and for Israel to impose military rule in the territory.

Reuters

Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza

Hamas warns the area is not for sale and Palestinians will ‘foil displacement plans’
World
1 day ago

Prospects of peace and recovery in Middle East lure investors

Fragile ceasefire in  Gaza, Bashar al-Assad’s ouster from Syria, weakened Iran and new government in Lebanon feed reset hopes
World
1 day ago

Hamas delays Israeli hostage release citing ceasefire breaches

Hamas and Israel trade accusations
World
18 hours ago

Hamas frees three hostages, Israel begins releasing Palestinians

The three men appeared in worse condition than the 18 other hostages freed under the truce
World
1 day ago

FRANK CHIKANE: The Hague Group must be welcomed

The group’s members have committed to support the ICC’s arrest warrants issued against Israeli officials
Opinion
2 hours ago

TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans

News of many Afrikaners’ reluctance to join Donald Trump’s ‘Groot Drek’ is unlikely to reach US
Opinion
11 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza
World / Americas
2.
Trump guides Musk’s sword to cut military spending
World / Americas
3.
India’s Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting ...
World
4.
Trump shuts down trade loophole used by Shein and ...
World / Americas
5.
Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza

World / Americas

Prospects of peace and recovery in Middle East lure investors

World

Hamas delays Israeli hostage release citing ceasefire breaches

World / Middle East

Hamas frees three hostages, Israel begins releasing Palestinians

World

FRANK CHIKANE: The Hague Group must be welcomed

Opinion

TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.