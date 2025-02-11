Hamas dismisses Trump’s threat of ‘hell at high noon’ and points to ceasefire

Palestinians walk past the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Gaza City, February 6 2025. Picture: DAWOUD ABU ALKAS/REUTERS
Cairo — A Hamas official said on Tuesday Israeli hostages can be brought home from Gaza only if a fragile ceasefire is respected, dismissing the “language of threats” after US President Donald Trump said he would “let hell break out” if they were not freed.
Hamas has begun releasing some hostages gradually but said on Monday it would not free any more until further notice, accusing Israel of violating the terms with several deadly shootings as well as holdups of some aid deliveries in Gaza.
Trump, a close ally of Israel, said in response that Hamas should release all the hostages held by the Palestinian militant group by midday on Saturday or he would propose cancelling the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which took effect on January 19.
“Trump must remember there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the (Israeli) prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.
Israel denies holding back aid supplies and says it has fired on people who disregard warnings not to approach Israeli troop positions.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel remained determined to get all the hostages back.
“We will continue to take determined and ruthless action until we return all of our hostages — the living and the deceased,” he said following military confirmation of the death of one more Israeli during the Hamas-led attack that started the Gaza war 16 months ago.
Far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said Israel should issue an ultimatum to Hamas.
“Cut off electricity and water, stop humanitarian aid. To open the gates of hell,” he told a conference.
Trump has enraged Palestinians and Arab leaders and upended decades of US policy that endorsed a possible two-state solution in the region by trying to impose his vision of Gaza, which has been devastated by an Israeli military offensive and is short of food, water and shelter, and in need of foreign aid.
He has said the US should take over Gaza and move out its more than 2-million Palestinian residents so that the enclave can be turned into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.
The forcible displacement of a population under military occupation is a war crime banned by the 1949 Geneva Conventions.
Palestinians fear a repeat of what they call the Nakba, or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel’s creation. Israel denies they were forced out.
Gazans interviewed by Reuters criticised Trump for saying he would be prepared for “hell” to break out if all the Israeli hostages were not released by noon on Saturday.
“Hell worse than what we have already? Hell worse than killing? The destruction, all the practices and human crimes that have occurred in the Gaza Strip have not happened anywhere else in the world,” said Jomaa Abu Kosh, a Palestinian from Rafah in southern Gaza, standing beside devastated homes.
The Gaza war has been paused since January 19 under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that was brokered by Qatar and Egypt with support from the US.
More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, the Gaza health ministry says, and nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3-million population has been internally displaced by the conflict, which has caused a hunger crisis.
About 1,200 people were killed in the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities and about 250 were taken to Gaza as hostages, Israeli tallies show.
New complexity
Trump’s ideas have introduced new complexity into a sensitive and explosive Middle East dynamic, including the shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Trump was to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday for what was likely to be a tense encounter over the president’s Gaza redevelopment idea, including a threat to cut aid to the US-allied Arab country if it refuses to resettle Palestinians.
For Jordan, Trump’s talk of resettlement comes dangerously close to its nightmare of a mass expulsion of Palestinians from both Gaza and the West Bank, echoing a vision of Jordan as an alternative Palestinian home that has long been propagated by ultranationalist Israelis.
Amman’s concern is amplified by a surge in violence on its border with the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Palestinian hopes of statehood are being eroded by expanding Jewish settlement.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on X on Tuesday that a resumption of armed conflict should be avoided at all costs because that would lead to “immense tragedy”.
