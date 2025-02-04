World / Middle East

Gunman wielding M-16 shot dead after launching West Bank attack

Close-range targeting of Israeli soldier sparks gunfight resulting in multiple casualties

04 February 2025 - 16:36
by Amar Awad
A man with a weapon stands near the scene of a shooting attack at the military post, in Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on February 4 2025. Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
Tayasir, West Bank — A gunman opened fire on Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, setting off a gunfight that caused multiple casualties before the shooter was killed by Israeli soldiers, according to the Israeli military and witnesses on the scene.

A Reuters photographer at a checkpoint near Tayasir, in the Jordan Valley, saw three bodies being taken from the scene in an ambulance and Israeli media reported that at least 10 people had been wounded.

The online Ynet outlet reported that the attacker, armed with an M-16 automatic rifle, opened fire from close range on a soldier coming out of a fortified bunker, leading to a gunfight that lasted several minutes.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack had taken place but gave no immediate details.

The incident occurred during a period of heightened tension in the West Bank, with major Israeli operations under way in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm and smaller scale incidents in other locations.

Reuters

Israel delays release of 110 Palestinian prisoners after chaotic hostage handover

Israel calls time out after crowds swarm around the captives
World
5 days ago

Gaza returnees hit by harsh realities of devastated warzone

Joy turns to dust as Israel denies Hamas complaint that aid not reaching Gaza according to ceasefire terms
World
5 days ago

Gaza residents head north after hostage breakthrough

Witnesses say the first residents arrived in Gaza City in the early morning after the first crossing point in central Gaza opened at 7am
World
1 week ago

Israeli hostages held for months in Gaza tunnels, says medical officer

‘Some of them were alone through the entire time they were there. Those who said they were together were in better shape’
World
1 week ago

Four Israelis, 200 Palestinians freed in fragile Gaza ceasefire

US says it is ‘critical’ the truce between Israel and Hamas holds
World
1 week ago
