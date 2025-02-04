Gunman wielding M-16 shot dead after launching West Bank attack

Tayasir, West Bank — A gunman opened fire on Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, setting off a gunfight that caused multiple casualties before the shooter was killed by Israeli soldiers, according to the Israeli military and witnesses on the scene.

A Reuters photographer at a checkpoint near Tayasir, in the Jordan Valley, saw three bodies being taken from the scene in an ambulance and Israeli media reported that at least 10 people had been wounded.

The online Ynet outlet reported that the attacker, armed with an M-16 automatic rifle, opened fire from close range on a soldier coming out of a fortified bunker, leading to a gunfight that lasted several minutes.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack had taken place but gave no immediate details.

The incident occurred during a period of heightened tension in the West Bank, with major Israeli operations under way in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm and smaller scale incidents in other locations.

Reuters