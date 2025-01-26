Four Israelis, 200 Palestinians freed in fragile Gaza ceasefire

Hamas officials pose next to Palestinian prisoners who were released by Israel, in Cairo, Egypt, January 26 2025. Picture: Reuters/Wael Bani Hatheel
Washington — The US government said at the weekend it was “critical” that implementation of the Gaza ceasefire continued, after four Israeli soldiers were freed by Palestinian Hamas militants in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners.
“It is critical that the ceasefire implementation continues and that all of the hostages are freed from Hamas captivity and safely returned to their families,” the US state department said.
The White House and state department welcomed the release of more Israeli hostages but did not mention the Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel.
“The US celebrates the release of the four Israeli hostages held in captivity for 477 days,” the department added.
The week-old ceasefire in Gaza began last weekend just before US President Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20. Republican Trump and Democratic former president Joe Biden have been strong backers of Washington’s ally, Israel.
Trump has credited his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, for the ceasefire deal reached after months of talks mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar. Before his inauguration, Trump warned there would be “hell to pay” if hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were not released.
Hamas militants took about 250 hostages during its October 7 2023 attack on Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies. It sparked the latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed more than 47,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, and led to accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies. It also displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza and caused a hunger crisis.
Reuters
