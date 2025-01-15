World / Middle East

Gaza ceasefire still elusive as negotiators try to hammer out deal

Officials from mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US as well as Israel and Hamas say a truce is closer than ever, but…

15 January 2025 - 14:40
by Andrew Mills, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Palestinian man walks in Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah. File photo: MOHAMMED TOROKMAN/REUTERS
A Palestinian man walks in Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah. File photo: MOHAMMED TOROKMAN/REUTERS

Doha/Cairo/Jerusalem — Negotiators were trying to hammer out the final details of a complex, phased ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday after marathon talks in Qatar aiming to end a conflict that has inflicted widespread death and destruction and upended the Middle East.

More than eight hours of talks in Doha had fuelled optimism. Officials from mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US as well as Israel and Hamas said on Tuesday that an agreement for a truce in the besieged Palestinian enclave and the release of hostages was closer than ever.

But a senior Hamas official told Reuters late on Tuesday that the Palestinian group had not yet delivered its response because it was still waiting for Israel to submit maps showing how its forces would withdraw from Gaza.

During months of on-off talks to achieve a truce in the devastating 15-month-old war, both sides have previously said they were close to a ceasefire only to hit last-minute obstacles. The broad outlines of the current deal have been in place since mid-2024.

If successful, the planned phased ceasefire could halt fighting that has decimated Gaza, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, displaced most of the enclave's pre-war population of 2.3-million and is still killing dozens of people a day.

That in turn could ease tensions across the wider Middle East, where the war has fuelled conflict in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, and raised fears of all-out war between Israel and Iran.

Israel launched its assault in Gaza after Hamas-led fighters stormed across its borders on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 46,700 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health officials in the enclave.

Palestinians were once again hoping the latest talks would deliver some relief from Israeli air strikes, and ease a humanitarian crisis.

“We are waiting for the ceasefire and the truce. May God complete it for us in goodness, bless us with peace, and allow us to return to our homes,” said Amal Saleh, 54, a Gazan displaced by the war.

“Even if the schools are bombed, destroyed and ruined, we just want to know that we are finally living in peace.”

Under the plan, Israel would recover about 100 remaining hostages and bodies from among those captured in the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas that precipitated the war. In return it would free Palestinian detainees.

The latest draft is complicated and sensitive. Under its terms, the first steps would feature a six-week initial ceasefire.

The plan also includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to north Gaza.

The deal would also require Hamas to release 33 Israeli hostages along with other steps.

The draft stipulates negotiations over a second phase of the agreement to begin by the 16th day of phase one. Phase two includes the release of all remaining hostages, a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli soldiers.

Even if the warring sides agree to the deal on the table, that agreement still needs further negotiation before there is a final ceasefire and the release of all the hostages.

If it all goes smoothly, the Palestinians, Arab states and Israel still need to agree on a vision for post-war Gaza, a huge task involving security guarantees for Israel and billions of dollars in investment for rebuilding.

Despite the efforts to reach a ceasefire, the Israeli military, the Shin Bet internal intelligence agency and the air force attacked about 50 targets throughout Gaza over the last 24 hours, Shin Bet and the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

Israeli strikes killed at least 13 Palestinians across the enclave. Those included seven people who were in a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, and six others killed in separate air strikes on houses in Deir Al-Balah, Bureij camp and Rafah, medics said.

Families of hostages in Israel were caught between hope and despair.

“We can’t miss this moment. This is the last moment; we can save them,” said Hadas Calderon, whose husband Ofer and children Sahar and Erez were abducted.

Israel says 98 hostages are being held in Gaza, about half of whom are believed to be alive. They include Israelis and non-Israelis. Of the total, 94 were seized in the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel and four have been held in Gaza since 2014.

Reuters

Six EU nations call for temporary Syria sanctions relief

Foreign ministers set to discuss easing sanctions on Syria at a meeting in Brussels on January 27
World
2 days ago

Israel and Hamas receive final draft of Gaza truce deal

The move comes after a midnight ‘breakthrough’ in talks attended by envoys of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
World
2 days ago

EU to consider ending Syria sanctions at month’s end

Foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on January 27 to decide how to relax bars, says foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas
World
2 days ago

Lebanon’s army commander elected president

US-approved General Aoun’s election seen as a first step towards reviving government institutions
World
5 days ago

Hamas digs in after Trump threat over release of hostages

US president-elect says there will be ‘hell to pay’ unless all hostages are freed before his inauguration
World
1 week ago

Israeli strikes kill scores in Gaza

Mediators start new ceasefire talks in Qatar
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Trump defence pick Pete Hegseth under fire at ...
World / Americas
2.
North Korean soldiers resort to suicide tactics, ...
World
3.
Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF wants to extend president’s ...
World / Africa
4.
UK poll shows Farage in close second behind ...
World / Europe
5.
Trump says he will create new agency to collect ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Lebanon’s Nawaf Salam wins enough support to become PM, angering Hezbollah

World / Middle East

Angry hostage families beseech Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich

World / Middle East

Six EU nations call for temporary Syria sanctions relief

World / Middle East

Israel and Hamas receive final draft of Gaza truce deal

World / Middle East

EU to consider ending Syria sanctions at month’s end

World / Middle East

Lebanon’s army commander elected president

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.