Lebanon’s Nawaf Salam wins enough support to become PM, angering Hezbollah

Backing for new prime minister underlines major shift in the power balance among sectarian factions in Lebanon

13 January 2025 - 18:16
by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry
Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, has won enough support to become Lebanon’s next prime minister. File photo: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, has won enough support to become Lebanon’s next prime minister. File photo: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

Beirut — Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, won enough support to become Lebanon’s next prime minister after a majority of legislators backed him for the post on Monday, a big blow to Hezbollah which accused opponents of working to exclude it.

The support for Salam underlined the major shift in the power balance among Lebanon’s sectarian factions since the Shiite group Hezbollah was pummelled in a war with Israel last year, and its Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

Senior Hezbollah legislator Mohammed Raad, whose Iran-backed group had wanted incumbent Najib Mikati to stay in the post, said Hezbollah’s opponents were working for fragmentation and exclusion. He said the group had “extended its hand” by electing Joseph Aoun as president last week, only to find the “hand cut”.

Last week’s election of army commander General Aoun, who enjoys the support of the US and Saudi Arabia, was another sign of shifts in the political landscape in which Hezbollah had long held decisive sway.

Aoun, a Maronite Christian, was holding consultations over the choice of prime minister with parliament’s 128 legislators on Monday. He is obliged to pick the candidate with the greatest number of votes.

Salam had secured the backing of 85 of the legislators by Monday afternoon, with the consultations yet to conclude.

The prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system which parcels out state positions on the basis of religious affiliation. The presidency goes to a Maronite Christian and the speaker of parliament must be a Shiite Muslim.

Hezbollah legislators attended their meeting with Aoun later than scheduled, delaying their arrival as they saw the momentum building behind Salam, a Hezbollah source said.

Hezbollah believed a political understanding had been reached on Mikati’s election before the group agreed to elect Aoun last week, the source said.

Sunni and Christian allies of Hezbollah were among those who named Salam. Faisal Karami, a Sunni legislator aligned with the group, said he had nominated Salam, citing demands for “change and renewal” and Arab and international support for Lebanon.

Aoun’s election and the designation of a new premier are steps towards reviving Lebanese government institutions which have been paralysed for more than two years, with the country having neither a head of state nor a fully empowered cabinet.

The new administration faces huge tasks including rebuilding areas levelled by Israeli air strikes during the war with Hezbollah, and launching long-stalled reforms to revive the economy and address the root causes of the collapse of Lebanon’s financial system in 2019.

In his former role as commander of the US-backed army, Aoun played a critical role in the implementation of a US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah.

The terms require the Lebanese army to deploy into south Lebanon as Israeli troops and Hezbollah withdraw forces.

Raad said Hezbollah would follow the next steps, and “proceed with calm and wisdom, out of concern for the national interest, and we will see their actions ... to expel the occupier from our land”.

Reuters

Israel and Hamas receive final draft of Gaza truce deal

The move comes after a midnight 'breakthrough' in talks attended by envoys of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
11 hours ago

EU to consider ending Syria sanctions at month's end

Foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on January 27 to decide how to relax bars, says foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas
1 day ago

Lebanon's army commander elected president

US-approved General Aoun's election seen as a first step towards reviving government institutions
4 days ago

Hamas digs in after Trump threat over release of hostages

US president-elect says there will be 'hell to pay' unless all hostages are freed before his inauguration
6 days ago

Israeli strikes kill scores in Gaza

Mediators start new ceasefire talks in Qatar
1 week ago
World / Americas
World / Middle East
World / Americas
World / Americas
World / Americas

World / Middle East

World / Middle East

World / Middle East

World / Middle East

World / Middle East

World / Middle East

