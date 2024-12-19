Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen, military says

Business Day TV speaks to Intengo Market CEO Ian Norden
Cairo, Egypt — The Israeli military said on Thursday that sirens sounded in numerous areas in central Israel after a missile was launched from Yemen.
The missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, it added. There were no reports of casualties,
Earlier this week, Yemen's Houthi militants said they fired a ballistic missile at a military target in Jaffa, a city in central Israel.
The Iran-backed group in Yemen has repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what it describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
