Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen, military says

The Israeli military says the missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory

19 December 2024 - 08:52
by Ahmed Tolba and Emily Rose
A Patriot air missile defence system unit. Picture: REUTERS
Cairo, Egypt — The Israeli military said on Thursday that sirens sounded in numerous areas in central Israel after a missile was launched from Yemen.

The missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, it added. There were no reports of casualties,

Earlier this week, Yemen's Houthi militants said they fired a ballistic missile at a military target in Jaffa, a city in central Israel.

The Iran-backed group in Yemen has repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what it describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. 

