Netanyahu assails media in his corruption trial

Tel Aviv — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the witness box on Tuesday for the first time in his long-running corruption trial, saying he was being hounded for his hawkish security policies.

Netanyahu, 75, is Israel’s first sitting prime minister to be charged with a crime. He is testifying at the same time Israel is engaged in a war in Gaza and facing possible new threats posed by regional turmoil, including in Syria.

Last week judges ruled that Netanyahu, indicted in 2019, must testify three times a week, forcing him to juggle between the courtroom and the war room at Israel’s defence ministry, minutes away from the courthouse.



He is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage.

He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

The leader of the right-wing Likud party, Netanyahu assailed the Israeli media for what he called its leftist stance and accused journalists of having hounded him for years because his policies did not align with a push for a Palestinian state.

“I have been waiting for eight years for this moment to tell the truth,” Netanyahu told the three-judge court. “But I am also a prime minister ... I am leading the country through a seven-front war. And I think the two can be done in parallel.”

Prosecutors accuse Netanyahu of granting regulatory favours worth around 1.8-billion shekels (about $500m) to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for positive coverage of himself and his wife Sara on a news website controlled by the company’s former chair.

He is also accused of negotiating a deal with the owner of Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper for better coverage in return for legislation to slow the growth of a rival paper.

Netanyahu denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty. He stood rather than sat in the witness box throughout his morning testimony.

“Had I wanted good coverage all I would have had to have done would be to signal toward a two-state solution ... Had I moved two steps to the left I would have been hailed,” he said.

In lengthy replies, he portrayed himself as a staunch defender of Israel’s security, withstanding pressures from international powers and a hostile domestic media.

Underground courtroom

Netanyahu smiled when he entered the Tel Aviv District Court aat about 8am GMT. The trial was moved from Jerusalem for undisclosed security reasons and convened in an underground courtroom.

Before Netanyahu took the stand, his lawyer Amit Hadad laid out what the defence maintains are fundamental flaws in the investigation. Prosecutors, Hadad said, “weren’t investigating a crime, they were going after a person”.

A few dozen protesters gathered outside the courthouse, some of them supporters and others demanding he do more to negotiate the release of about 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel has been waging war in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group for more than a year, during which Netanyahu had been granted a delay for the start of his court appearances. Last Thursday, judges ruled he must start testifying.

In the run-up to his court date, Netanyahu revived familiar pre-war rhetoric against law enforcement, describing investigations against him as a witch hunt.

Public divisions

Before the war, Netanyahu’s legal troubles bitterly divided Israelis and shook the nation’s politics through five rounds of elections. His government’s bid last year to curb the powers of the judiciary further polarised Israelis.

The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 2023, and the ensuing Gaza war swept Netanyahu’s trial off the public agenda as Israelis came together in grief and trauma. But as the war dragged on, political unity crumbled.

In recent weeks, while fighting abated on one front after Israel reached a ceasefire with Hamas’ Lebanese ally Hezbollah, members of Netanyahu’s cabinet, including his justice and police ministers, have clashed with the judiciary.

His domestic legal woes were compounded last month when the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant along with a Hamas leader, for alleged war crimes in the Gaza conflict.

