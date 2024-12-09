World / Middle East

Israel ‘more optimistic’ on prospects of Gaza hostage deal

Indirect negotiations under way for the release of about 100 captives before a ceasefire can be declared

09 December 2024 - 15:03
by James Mackenzie and Nidal al-Mughrabi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar. Picture: FLORION GOGA/REUTERS
Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar. Picture: FLORION GOGA/REUTERS

Jerusalem/Cairo — Israel is now more optimistic about a possible hostage deal in Gaza, foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Monday, amid reports that Hamas had asked for lists of all hostages still held by militant groups in the Palestinian enclave.

He said indirect negotiations were under way about the return of about 100 hostages and that, while it was still too early to be sure, prospects had improved.

“We can be more optimistic than before but we are not there yet. I hope we will be there,” Saar told a press conference in Jerusalem, reiterating Israel’s position that the hostages still held in Gaza must be returned before Israel agrees an end to the fighting.

“There will not be a ceasefire in Gaza without a hostage deal,” he said.

A Palestinian official with knowledge of the mediation effort said Hamas had asked other factions in Gaza to start listing the names of Israeli and foreign hostages in their custody, whether dead or alive.

The official gave no further details of the mediation effort but said the mediators, backed by the US, had stepped up contacts with Israel and Hamas.

Hamas officials declined immediate comment.

An official of a militant group allied with Hamas expressed hope that talks could lead to a deal.

Hamas gunmen took over 250 hostages back to Gaza after their attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed some 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Over 44,700 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive on Gaza that followed, Gaza health authorities say.

Some hostage families voiced cautious optimism after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. Netanyahu told them the time had come for a hostage deal, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Each side accuses the other of standing in the way of a deal but Saar said Hamas’ previous position “might have changed during recent times”.

“So if both parties are interested in an agreement, there is a better chance it will be achieved,” he said.

Israeli strikes across Gaza continued overnight and on Monday, medics said. One strike killed at least four people near Jabalia camp on the northern edge of the enclave, they said.

In Rafah, near the southern Gaza border with Egypt, health officials said rescue teams have recovered at least 11 bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes overnight and on Monday.

Residents of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip said Israeli tanks pushed into the eastern area of the camp early on Monday, forcing some residents to flee their homes.

Reuters

Israel deploys troops in Golan Heights demilitarised zone

Netanyahu says Assad’s overthrow a result of Israel's blows to Iran and Hezbollah
World
19 hours ago

NEWSMAKER: How former al-Qaeda chief Golani led overthrow of Assad

The most recognisable of Syria’s triumphant insurgents gradually stepped into the limelight since severing ties to the group in 2016
World
21 hours ago

Assad’s overthrow in Syria deals a blow to Russia and Iran

Russian media reports Assad and his family have arrived in Russia
World
1 day ago

Syrian army command tells officers that Assad's rule has ended, officer says

Assad boards plane, leaves Damascus. His destination is uknown.
World
1 day ago

Syrian army retreats as rebels capture key city of Hama

Sustained rebel gains in northern Syria could allow for the return of many Syrian refugees now living in Turkey
World
3 days ago

Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, Amnesty says

The human rights group says the legal threshold for the crime has been met, in its first such determination during an active armed conflict
World
4 days ago

Syrian military and rebels battle north of Hama

After rapid advances in the past week, intense airstrikes halt rebel march on the major city of Hama
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Syrian army command tells officers that Assad's ...
World / Middle East
2.
Assad’s overthrow in Syria deals a blow to Russia ...
World / Middle East
3.
Syria’s Assad and family are in Moscow, Russian ...
World / Europe
4.
NEWSMAKER: How former al-Qaeda chief Golani led ...
World / Middle East
5.
Ghana’s former president John Dramani Mahama ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Israel deploys troops in Golan Heights demilitarised zone

World / Middle East

NEWSMAKER: How former al-Qaeda chief Golani led overthrow of Assad

World / Middle East

Assad’s overthrow in Syria deals a blow to Russia and Iran

World / Middle East

Syrian army command tells officers that Assad's rule has ended, officer says

World / Middle East

Syrian army retreats as rebels capture key city of Hama

World / Middle East

Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, Amnesty says

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.