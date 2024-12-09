Hope and uncertainty in Syria after Assad ousted

Damascus — Damascus stirred back to life on Monday at the start of a hopeful but uncertain era after rebels seized the capital and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, after 13 years of civil war and more than 50 years of his family’s brutal rule.

Heavy traffic returned to the streets and people ventured out after a night-time curfew, but most shops remained shut. Rebels milled about in the centre.

Firdous Omar, from Idlib in the northwest, among fighters in central Umayyad Square, said he had been battling the Assad government since 2011 and was now looking forward to laying down his weapon and returning to his job as a farmer.

“We had a purpose and a goal and now we are done with it. We want the state and security forces to be in charge.”

The lightning advance of a militia alliance spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, was a generational turning point for the Middle East.

It ends a war that killed hundreds of thousands of people, caused one of the biggest refugee crises of modern times and left cities bombed to rubble, swathes of countryside depopulated and the economy hollowed out by global sanctions. Millions of refugees could finally go home from camps across Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

Assad’s fall wipes out one of the main bastions from which Iran and Russia wielded power across the region. Turkey, long aligned with Assad’s foes, emerges strengthened, while Israel hailed it as an outcome of its blows to Assad’s Iran-backed allies.