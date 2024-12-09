Hezbollah sees ‘major, dangerous’ change in Syria

Iranians walk next to a pro-Hezbollah billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran. File photo: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS
Beirut — Lebanon’s Hezbollah views events in Syria as a “major, dangerous and new transformation”, a senior Hezbollah politician said on Monday, the Iran-backed group’s first reaction to the toppling of its ally Bashar al-Assad.
Hezbollah played a major part in propping up Assad through years of war in Syria, before bringing its fighters back to Lebanon over the last year to fight in a bruising war with Israel — a redeployment which weakened Syrian government lines.
His downfall has stripped Hezbollah of a vital ally along Lebanon’s eastern border. Assad-ruled Syria long served as a vital conduit for Iran to supply weapons to the Shiite Islamist Hezbollah.
“What is happening in Syria is a major, dangerous and new transformation, and how and why what happened requires an evaluation, and the evaluation is not done on the podiums,” Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah said in a statement.
Syrian armed groups led by the Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham swept into Damascus on Sunday, seizing the capital and forcing Assad to leave for Russia.
Israel dealt heavy blows to Hezbollah during more than a year of hostilities, which began when the Lebanese group opened fire on October 8 2023 in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza. A ceasefire in Lebanon took effect on November 27.
Reuters
