World / Middle East

Hezbollah sees ‘major, dangerous’ change in Syria

Bashar al-Assad’s downfall strips Iran-backed group of a vital ally along Lebanon’s eastern border

09 December 2024 - 15:11
by Laila Bassam
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Iranians walk next to a pro-Hezbollah billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran. File photo: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS
Iranians walk next to a pro-Hezbollah billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran. File photo: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS

Beirut — Lebanon’s Hezbollah views events in Syria as a “major, dangerous and new transformation”, a senior Hezbollah politician said on Monday, the Iran-backed group’s first reaction to the toppling of its ally Bashar al-Assad.

Hezbollah played a major part in propping up Assad through years of war in Syria, before bringing its fighters back to Lebanon over the last year to fight in a bruising war with Israel — a redeployment which weakened Syrian government lines.

His downfall has stripped Hezbollah of a vital ally along Lebanon’s eastern border. Assad-ruled Syria long served as a vital conduit for Iran to supply weapons to the Shiite Islamist Hezbollah.

“What is happening in Syria is a major, dangerous and new transformation, and how and why what happened requires an evaluation, and the evaluation is not done on the podiums,” Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah said in a statement.

Syrian armed groups led by the Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham swept into Damascus on Sunday, seizing the capital and forcing Assad to leave for Russia.

Israel dealt heavy blows to Hezbollah during more than a year of hostilities, which began when the Lebanese group opened fire on October 8 2023 in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza. A ceasefire in Lebanon took effect on November 27.

Reuters

Israel deploys troops in Golan Heights demilitarised zone

Netanyahu says Assad’s overthrow a result of Israel's blows to Iran and Hezbollah
World
19 hours ago

Syria’s Assad and family are in Moscow, Russian media reports

Russia has granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds, reports say
World
19 hours ago

Assad’s overthrow in Syria deals a blow to Russia and Iran

Russian media reports Assad and his family have arrived in Russia
World
1 day ago

NEWSMAKER: How former al-Qaeda chief Golani led overthrow of Assad

The most recognisable of Syria’s triumphant insurgents gradually stepped into the limelight since severing ties to the group in 2016
World
21 hours ago

Syrian army command tells officers that Assad's rule has ended, officer says

Assad boards plane, leaves Damascus. His destination is uknown.
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Syrian army command tells officers that Assad's ...
World / Middle East
2.
Assad’s overthrow in Syria deals a blow to Russia ...
World / Middle East
3.
Syria’s Assad and family are in Moscow, Russian ...
World / Europe
4.
NEWSMAKER: How former al-Qaeda chief Golani led ...
World / Middle East
5.
Ghana’s former president John Dramani Mahama ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Israel deploys troops in Golan Heights demilitarised zone

World / Middle East

Syria’s Assad and family are in Moscow, Russian media reports

World / Europe

Assad’s overthrow in Syria deals a blow to Russia and Iran

World / Middle East

NEWSMAKER: How former al-Qaeda chief Golani led overthrow of Assad

World / Middle East

Syrian army command tells officers that Assad's rule has ended, officer says

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.