Syrian army confirms Assad’s rule is over

Amman/Beirut — Syrian rebels declared President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster after seizing control of Damascus on Sunday, ending his family’s iron-fisted rule after more than 13 years of civil war in a seismic moment for the Middle East.

The Islamist rebels also dealt a major blow to the influence of Russia and Iran in the region, allies who propped up Assad during critical moments in the civil war.

Syria’s army command notified officers on Sunday that Assad’s regime had ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

But the army later said it was continuing operations against “terrorist groups” in the cities of Hama and Homs, and in Deraa countryside.

Assad, who had crushed all forms of dissent, flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination earlier on Sunday, two senior army officers said, as rebels said they had entered the capital with no sign of army deployments.

“We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison,” the rebels said, referring to a large jail on the outskirts of Damascus where the Syrian government detained thousands.

The Syrian rebel coalition said it is continuing work to complete the transfer of power to a transitional governing body with full executive powers.

“The great Syrian revolution has moved from the stage of struggle to overthrow the Assad regime to the struggle to build a Syria together that befits the sacrifices of its people,” it said.

Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting “freedom” from a half century of Assad family rule, witnesses said.

The collapse also marks a dramatic moment for the Middle East, undermining Russia and Iran, which have lost an ally at the heart of the region and creating more uncertainty as the Gaza war rages.

Orderly transition?

The pace of events has stunned Arab capitals and raised fears of a new wave of regional instability.

It marks a turning point for Syria, shattered by years of war which has turned cities to rubble, killed hundreds of thousands of people and forced millions abroad as refugees.

Stabilising western areas of Syria captured in the rebels’ advance will be crucial. Western governments, which have shunned the Assad-led state for years, must decide how to deal with a new administration in which a globally designated terrorist group — Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — looks set to have influence.

HTS, which spearheaded the rebel advances across western Syria, was formerly an al-Qaeda affiliate known as the Nusra Front, until its leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani severed ties with the global jihadist movement in 2016.

“The real question is how orderly will this transition be, and it seems quite clear that Golani is eager for it to be an orderly one,” said Joshua Landis, a Syria expert and Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma.

Golani will not want a repeat of the chaos that swept Iraq after US-led forces toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. “They are going to have to rebuild ... they will need Europe and the US to lift sanctions,” Landis said.

HTS is Syria’s strongest rebel group and some Syrians remain fearful it will impose draconian Islamist rule or instigate reprisals.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, both close US allies, see Islamist militant groups as an existential threat, so HTS may face resistance from regional powers.

In a conference in Manama, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said a main concern for that country is “extremism and terrorism.”

A Syrian Air plane took off from Damascus airport around the time the capital was reported to have been taken by rebels, according to data from the Flightradar website.

The aircraft initially flew towards Syria’s coastal region, a stronghold of Assad’s Alawite sect, but then made an abrupt U-turn and flew in the opposite direction for a few minutes before disappearing off the map.

Reuters could not immediately ascertain who was on board.

Two Syrian sources said there was a very high probability that Assad may have been killed in a plane crash as it was a mystery why the plane took a surprise U-turn and disappeared off the map according to data from the Flightradar website.

As Syrians expressed joy, Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said the country should have free elections so Syrians can choose who they want.

But that would require a smooth transition in a country with complex competing interests, from Islamists to groups with links to the US, Russia and Turkey.

Jalali also said he had been in contact with Golani to discuss managing the transitional period, marking a notable development in efforts to shape Syria's political future.

Syria’s civil war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against Assad’s rule, dragged in big outside powers, created space for jihadist militants to plot attacks around the world and sent millions of refugees into neighbouring states.

The front lines of Syria’s complex civil war were dormant for years. Then Islamists once affiliated with al-Qaeda suddenly burst into action, posing the biggest challenge to Assad, who survived with the help of Russia, Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

But Assad’s allies were focused on and weakened by other crises, leaving Assad at the mercy of his opponents with an army that was not prepared to defend him.

Israel, which has weakened the Iran-backed groups Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, is likely to celebrate the fall of Assad, another of Iran’s regional allies. But the prospects of an Islamist group ruling Syria is likely to raise concerns.

Thousands of Homs residents poured onto the streets after the army withdrew from the central city, dancing and chanting “Assad is gone, Homs is free” and “Long live Syria and down with Bashar al-Assad”.

Rebels fired into the air in celebration and youths tore down posters of the Syrian president, whose territorial control has collapsed in a dizzying weeklong retreat by the military.

The fall of Homs gave the insurgents control over Syria’s strategic heartland and a main highway crossroads, severing Damascus from the coastal region that is the stronghold of Assad’s Alawite sect and where his Russian allies have a naval base and airbase.

Rebels freed thousands of detainees from the city prison. Security forces left in haste after burning their documents.

