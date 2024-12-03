World / Middle East

Lebanon asks the US and France to press Israel on truce breaches

Deadly Israeli strikes and Hezbollah rocket launches have put a US-brokered ceasefire at risk

03 December 2024 - 17:36
by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily
Members of Imam al-Mahdi scouts clean rubble and debris from damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, during a shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon, December 2 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIIR
Beirut — Top Lebanese officials have urged Washington and Paris to press Israel to uphold a ceasefire, after dozens of military operations on Lebanese soil that Beirut has deemed violations, two senior Lebanese political sources said on Tuesday.

Deadly Israeli strikes on south Lebanon and Hezbollah rocket launches on an Israeli military post on Monday have put a US-brokered ceasefire between the two in an increasingly fragile position less than a week after it came into effect.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and speaker of parliament Nabih Berri, a close Hezbollah ally who negotiated the deal on behalf of Lebanon, spoke to officials at the White House and French presidency late on Monday and expressed concern about the state of the ceasefire, the sources said.

Neither the French presidency nor the foreign ministry were immediately available to comment. French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar on Monday, saying both sides should adhere to the ceasefire.

US state department spokesperson Matt Miller told reporters on Monday that the ceasefire “is holding” and that the US had “anticipated that there might be violations”.

The truce came into effect on November 27 and prohibits Israel from conducting offensive military operations in Lebanon while requiring Lebanon to prevent armed groups, including Hezbollah, from launching attacks on Israel. It gives Israeli troops 60 days to withdraw from south Lebanon.

Poster depicting Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri and late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut, as Israel and Hezbollah report ceasefire violations, December 2 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
A monitoring mechanism chaired by the US is tasked with monitoring, verifying and helping enforce the truce, but it has yet to begin work.

Berri on Monday urged it to “urgently” ensure Israel halts its breaches, saying Beirut had logged at least 54 Israeli violations of the ceasefire so far.

Israel says its continued military activity in Lebanon is aimed at enforcing the ceasefire and does not violate its obligations under the truce.

Mikati on Monday met in Beirut with US General Jasper Jeffers, who will chair the monitoring committee, and stressed the need for Israeli troops to swiftly withdraw.

Two sources familiar with the matter said France’s representative to the committee, General Guillaume Ponchin, will arrive in Beirut on Wednesday and that the committee would hold its first meeting on Thursday.

“There is an urgency to finalise the mechanism, otherwise it will be too late,” the source said, referring to Israel’s gradual intensification of strikes despite the truce.

Miller said the monitoring mechanism would begin its work “in the coming days.”

At least 12 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Monday, Lebanese authorities said, in the deadliest day since the ceasefire came into effect.

They included six people in the southern town of Haris and another four people in the southern town of Talossa,  according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Reuters

