World / Middle East

Israeli attacks kill 15 in Gaza as Hamas holds talks with Egypt

Palestinians say operations on the northern edge of the enclave are part of a plan to create a buffer zone

01 December 2024 - 15:37
by Nidal al-Mughrabi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Palestinian man walks past the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, on December 1 2024. Picture: RAMADAN ABED/REUTERS
A Palestinian man walks past the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, on December 1 2024. Picture: RAMADAN ABED/REUTERS

Cairo — Israeli military strikes killed at least 15 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, medics said, as Israeli forces kept up bombardments across the enclave and blew up houses on its northern edge.

In the central Gaza camp of Nuseirat, an Israeli air strike killed six people in a house, and another attack killed three in a home in Gaza City, medics said.

Two children were killed when a missile hit a tent encampment in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while four other people were killed in an air strike in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, medics said.

Residents said the military blew up clusters of houses in the northern Gaza areas of Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun, where Israeli forces have operated since October.

Palestinians say Israel’s operations on the northern edge of the enclave are part of a plan to clear people out through forced evacuations and bombardments to create a buffer zone — an allegation the army denies.

The military says it has killed hundreds of Hamas militants there as it fights to stop the faction regrouping almost 14 months since the war in Gaza started. Hamas’ armed wing says it has killed many Israeli forces in antitank rocket and mortar fire attacks, and in ambushes with explosive devices since the new operation started.

Two Palestinian detainees from Gaza have died in Israeli custody, prisoner advocacy groups said on Sunday, bringing the number of detainees reported killed since the start of the war to 47.

They named the two men as Mohammad Idris and Muath Rayyan, both in their 30s.

The Israel Prison Service said the cases were not under its jurisdiction and there was no immediate comment from the military, which runs detention camps.

Israel has denied accusations from Palestinian and international human rights organisations that detainees have been mistreated and tortured in its jails and detention camps.

Meanwhile, Hamas leaders held talks in Cairo with Egyptian security officials to explore ways to reach a deal with Israel that could secure the release of hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.

The visit was the first since the US announced on Wednesday it would revive efforts in collaboration with Qatar, Egypt and Turkey to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas is seeking an agreement that would end the war while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war will only end when Hamas is eradicated.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 44,300 people and displaced nearly all the enclave's population, Gaza officials say. Vast swathes of Gaza lie in ruins.

The conflict erupted when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and abducting more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Reuters

Israel says Hezbollah has violated ceasefire

Under the ceasefire terms, Israeli forces can take up to 60 days to withdraw from southern Lebanon but neither side can launch offensive operations
World
3 days ago

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire holds in first hours, Lebanese civilians start to return home

Agreement ends deadliest confrontation between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group in years
World
4 days ago

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect

Cars began heading to southern Lebanon, which borders Israel, after the ceasefire early on Wednesday
World
4 days ago

Netanyahu ‘ready’ to implement Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Premier says he will put the accord to his full cabinet later in the evening
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Hamas releases video of US-Israeli hostage in Gaza
World / Middle East
2.
Trudeau agrees to work with US as Trump warns ...
World / Americas
3.
Elon Musk’s Starlink ordered to cease Namibian ...
World / Africa
4.
Biden’s long-awaited Africa trip to tout a win ...
World / Americas
5.
Russian and Syrian jets intensify bombing of ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Hamas releases video of US-Israeli hostage in Gaza

World / Middle East

Oil mixed as Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of breaking ceasefire

Markets

Israel says Hezbollah has violated ceasefire

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.