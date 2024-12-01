World / Middle East

Hamas releases video of US-Israeli hostage in Gaza

Netanyahu calls recording cruel psychological warfare after hostage pleads for Trump to secure his release

01 December 2024 - 15:07
by Maayan Lubell
Israeli soldiers are shown in the Gaza Strip in this file photo. Picture: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS
Jerusalem — Palestinian militant group Hamas released a video of an Israeli-American hostage on Saturday, in which he pleads for US president-elect Donald Trump to secure his release.

Yael Alexander, the mother of hostage Edan Alexander, said she was shaken by the three-and-a-half minute video, which showed the 20-year-old captive looking pale, seated in a dark space against a wall. He identified himself and addressed his family, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.

The video “gives us hope, but it also shows how difficult it is for Edan and for the other hostages, and how much they are crying out and praying for us to rescue them,” his mother said at a Tel Aviv rally calling for the hostages’ release.

“My dear, beloved Edan, we miss you painfully,” she said before she called on Israel’s leaders to end the war in Gaza and make a deal with Hamas to release the hostages.

Netanyahu said in a statement that the video was cruel psychological warfare and that he had told Alexander’s family in a phone call that Israel was working tirelessly to bring the hostages home.

Trump’s transition team could not be immediately reached for comment. Alexander, a soldier at the time of his abduction, was taken to Gaza during the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

About half of the 101 foreign and Israeli hostages still held incommunicado in Gaza are believed to be alive.

Hamas leaders were expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday for ceasefire talks with Egyptian officials to explore ways to reach a deal that could secure the release of hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners. The fresh bid comes after Washington said this week it was reviving efforts towards that goal.

The Biden administration, in office until Trump’s January 20 inauguration, said it was working “around the clock” to secure the release of US citizens held hostage by Hamas.

“We have a critical opportunity to conclude the deal to release the hostages, stop the war, and surge humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” said White House national security council spokesperson Sean Savett. “This deal is on the table now.”

The Hostages Families Forum urged the administrations of both outgoing President Joe Biden and Trump to step up efforts to secure a hostage release.

“The hostages’ lives hang by a thread,” it said.

Reuters

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire holds in first hours, Lebanese civilians start to return home

Agreement ends deadliest confrontation between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group in years
World
4 days ago

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect

Cars began heading to southern Lebanon, which borders Israel, after the ceasefire early on Wednesday
World
4 days ago

Netanyahu 'ready' to implement Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Premier says he will put the accord to his full cabinet later in the evening
World
5 days ago

Hezbollah fires rocket barrage at Israel after Beirut air strike

More than 200 missiles fired at Israel as Lebanon's health ministry in Beirut raises death toll to 29
World
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Legal threats close in on Israel's Netanyahu

ICC's warrants for the Jewish state's PM and his former defence chief could worsen the war in Gaza, analysts warn
World
1 week ago
