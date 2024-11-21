World / Middle East

ICC arrest warrants issued for Israel’s Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as Hamas leader

Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction is not required, court says

21 November 2024 - 15:01
by Toby Sterling and Charlotte Van Campenhout
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo: ABIR SULTAN/POOL via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo: ABIR SULTAN/POOL via REUTERS

Amsterdam — The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague said on Thursday that it had issued warrants for the arrest of Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (also known as Mohammed Deif) and Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu and its former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC said Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction was not required.

Reuters

