Dozens claimed killed and wounded in Israeli strike on building

Cairo — Dozens of Palestinians were killed or injured in an Israeli strike on a multistorey residential building in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya on Sunday, medics said.

There was no immediate figure for how many people were killed. Palestinian Civil Emergency said about 70 people had lived on the property.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office put the number of those killed at 72, saying the strike hit a residential building that housed members of six families.

There was no immediate comment from Israel. It has often accused the Hamas media office of exaggerating the number of fatalities.

The Israeli army sent tanks into Beit Lahiya and the nearby towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, the largest of the Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps, last month in what it said was a campaign to fight Hamas militants waging attacks and prevent them from regrouping.

It said it has killed hundreds of militants in those three areas, which residents said Israeli forces had isolated from Gaza City.

Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli air strike killed at least 10 people in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, when a missile hit a house, medics said. Four other people were killed in the nearby Nuseirat camp, they added.

The Gaza health ministry said 43,799 people had been confirmed dead since October 7 last year. Hamas militants killed about 1,200 Israelis that day, and still hold dozens of about 250 hostages they took back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

