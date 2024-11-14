World / Middle East

Israel continues striking Hezbollah areas in Beirut

Lebanese negotiators reach a preliminary understanding with US on framework for a ceasefire

14 November 2024 - 14:58
by Riham Alkousaa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon on November 14, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon on November 14, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Beirut — Israeli forces launched air strikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut for a third consecutive day on Thursday, hitting locations in the capital’s southern suburbs early in the morning after a night of heavy bombardments.

Plumes of smoke rose over Beirut as the strikes continued, while raids also reached southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil, where overnight air strikes and artillery shelling inflicted heavy damage on buildings and residential complexes, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Five people were killed in air strikes on the towns of Bazourieh and Jumayjimah, NNA reported.

Israel launched a major air and ground offensive against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in late September after nearly a year of cross-border conflict in parallel with the Gaza war.

Lebanese authorities have not yet confirmed casualties from Thursday’s strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which have been largely evacuated. According to Lebanon’s health ministry, Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,365 people and wounded 14,344 across Lebanon since October 7.

Ali Hassan Khalil, the political aide to Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri, on Wednesday said Lebanese negotiators reached a preliminary understanding with US envoy Amos Hochstein on a framework for a ceasefire.

In an interview with the broadcaster Al Jazeera on Wednesday evening, Khalil said that this proposal was conveyed to the Israeli side through Hochstein, though Lebanon had yet to receive any response or suggested amendments from Israel.

He said any potential deal must be firmly based on UN Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, to help the Lebanese army keep its southern border area with Israel free of weapons or armed personnel other than those of the Lebanese state.

Khalil said Lebanon had no objection to US or French participation in overseeing ceasefire compliance.

Reuters

Israel sees progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks, says Russia could play a part

Israeli foreign minister believes challenge of any agreement would be enforcing it
World
3 days ago

Pager attacks on Hezbollah approved by Netanyahu

Tech explosions the ‘biggest security breach’ for the group in nearly a year of conflict with Israel
World
3 days ago

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon as Katz takes up defence role

Efforts for 60-day truce falter, raising fears of escalation
World
1 week ago

Netanyahu fires defence minister Gallant over ‘crisis of trust’

Protests erupt in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel after Yoav Gallant’s dismissal
World
1 week ago

Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel

US envoys push for a truce in Lebanon and Gaza
World
2 weeks ago

Truce efforts continue as Israel targets Lebanon’s eastern city of Baalbek

Push for 60-day ceasefire comes days before US presidential election
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump and Biden pledge smooth transfer of power
World / Americas
2.
Guardian quits X, citing ‘racism and conspiracy ...
World / Europe
3.
Elon Musk, promoter of dogecoin, to co-lead Doge ...
World / Americas
4.
Botswana’s vice-president to double as finance ...
World / Africa
5.
US inflation advances to 2.6%
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.