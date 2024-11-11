World / Middle East

Israel sees progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks, says Russia could play a part

Israeli foreign minister believes challenge of any agreement would be enforcing it

11 November 2024 - 15:14
by James MacKenzie, Laila Bassam and Riham Alkousaa
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar. Picture: JALAA MAREY/REUTERS
Jerusalem — Israel said on Monday there was progress in talks about a ceasefire in Lebanon and indicated Russia could play a part by stopping Hezbollah from rearming via Syria, although the Iran-backed group said it had not received any truce proposals yet.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said the main challenge would be enforcing any ceasefire agreement, and that Israel was working with the US on the diplomatic efforts.

“I think there is a certain progress,” Saar told a press conference in Jerusalem. “We are working with the Americans on the issue.

“We will be ready to be there if we know, first of all that Hezbollah is not on our border, is north of the Litani River, and that Hezbollah will not be able to arm again with new weapons systems.”

Israel has been waging a major offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon since late September, pounding its strongholds in Beirut’s southern suburbs, southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley and sending troops into areas near the border.

The Litani river runs across southern Lebanon some 30km (20 miles) north of the Lebanese-Israeli border.

In Beirut, a Hezbollah official indicated an intensification of diplomatic efforts was under way but said that neither the group nor the Lebanese state had received any new proposals.

“There is a great movement between Washington and Moscow and Tehran and a number of capitals,” Mohammad Afif said in a televised news conference.

“I believe that we are still in the phase of testing the waters and presenting initial ideas and proactive discussions, but so far there is nothing actual yet,” he added.

Israel Hayom reported on Sunday that substantial progress has been made in diplomatic negotiations over a proposed Lebanon ceasefire that would require Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, barring its military presence near the Israeli border, while the IDF would return to the international border.

Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel’s best-selling newspaper, reported on Monday that Israel and Lebanon have exchanged drafts through US envoy Amos Hochstein, signalling progress in efforts to reach a final agreement.

Reuters

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon as Katz takes up defence role

Efforts for 60-day truce falter, raising fears of escalation
World
4 days ago

Netanyahu fires defence minister Gallant over ‘crisis of trust’

Protests erupt in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel after Yoav Gallant’s dismissal
World
5 days ago

In bombarded northern Gaza, ‘hell is boiling’ for civilians who remain

UN says situation for civilians in afflicted areas is ‘apocalyptic’ as Israelis push to dismantle Hamas
World
5 days ago

Israeli settlers accused of torching cars on Ramallah outskirts

About a dozen attackers, masked and carrying petrol bombs, accused of targeting the adjoining Al-Bireh area
World
1 week ago

Israel informs UN of ending relations with Palestinian relief agency

Parliament passed legislation banning UNRWA from operating in the country and stopping co-operation with the organisation
World
1 week ago
