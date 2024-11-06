Israel strikes eastern Lebanon as Katz takes up defence role

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, November 6 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
Beirut — Israel was accused of killing scores of civilians in air strikes in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday as Hezbollah fired missiles at an Israeli military base near Tel Aviv.
About 20 Israeli strikes on the Baalbek-Hermel governorate killed 30 people and wounded 35, governor Bachir Khodr claimed on X on Wednesday. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.
Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have exchanged fire for over a year in parallel with the Gaza war but fighting has dramatically escalated since late September, with Israeli troops intensifying bombing on swathes of Lebanon's south and east and making ground incursions into border villages.
Israeli strikes have also battered Hezbollah strongholds in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut. At least four strikes targeted the area on Wednesday after the Israeli military ordered residents to evacuate from several locations.
There was no immediate report on casualties or details on what was hit. The attack happened shortly after Hezbollah secretary-general Naim Qassem said he did not believe that “political action” would bring about an end to hostilities.
He said there could be a road to indirect negotiations if Israel stopped its attacks. “When the enemy decides to stop the aggression, there is a path for negotiations that we have clearly defined — indirect negotiations through the Lebanese state and Speaker (of parliament Nabih) Berri,” said Qassem.
US diplomatic efforts to halt fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which included a 60-day ceasefire proposal, faltered last week ahead of the US election in which former President Donald Trump recaptured the White House.
Survivors
More than 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon over the last year, the vast majority in the past six weeks.
Lebanese rescuers scoured a destroyed apartment building in the town of Barja south of Beirut for bodies or any survivors after an Israeli strike on Tuesday evening that killed 20 people there, Lebanon’s health ministry said.
It was not immediately clear if the strike targeted a member of Hezbollah. There was no evacuation warning ahead of the air raid.
Hezbollah said on Wednesday it had fired missiles at an Israeli military base near Ben Gurion Airport. Israeli media reported a rocket had landed near the airport.
Later, the Israeli military said dozens of “projectiles” had crossed into Israel from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted.
Efforts to bring a diplomatic end to the conflict have stalled. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday appointed Israel Katz as his new defence minister, who vowed to “defeat” Hezbollah so that people displaced from northern Israel could return home.
Berri — a Hezbollah ally and diplomatic interlocutor — met the US and Saudi ambassadors to Lebanon on Wednesday to discuss political developments, his office said.
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, meanwhile, congratulated the “president-elect” in the US, without naming Donald Trump.
Netanyahu hailed Trump’s election, while senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Trump would be tested on his statements that he can stop the Gaza war in hours as president.
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon as Katz takes up defence role
Efforts for 60-day truce falter, raising fears of escalation
Beirut — Israel was accused of killing scores of civilians in air strikes in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday as Hezbollah fired missiles at an Israeli military base near Tel Aviv.
About 20 Israeli strikes on the Baalbek-Hermel governorate killed 30 people and wounded 35, governor Bachir Khodr claimed on X on Wednesday. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.
Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have exchanged fire for over a year in parallel with the Gaza war but fighting has dramatically escalated since late September, with Israeli troops intensifying bombing on swathes of Lebanon's south and east and making ground incursions into border villages.
Israeli strikes have also battered Hezbollah strongholds in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut. At least four strikes targeted the area on Wednesday after the Israeli military ordered residents to evacuate from several locations.
There was no immediate report on casualties or details on what was hit. The attack happened shortly after Hezbollah secretary-general Naim Qassem said he did not believe that “political action” would bring about an end to hostilities.
Truce efforts continue as Israel targets Lebanon’s eastern city of Baalbek
He said there could be a road to indirect negotiations if Israel stopped its attacks. “When the enemy decides to stop the aggression, there is a path for negotiations that we have clearly defined — indirect negotiations through the Lebanese state and Speaker (of parliament Nabih) Berri,” said Qassem.
US diplomatic efforts to halt fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which included a 60-day ceasefire proposal, faltered last week ahead of the US election in which former President Donald Trump recaptured the White House.
Survivors
More than 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon over the last year, the vast majority in the past six weeks.
Lebanese rescuers scoured a destroyed apartment building in the town of Barja south of Beirut for bodies or any survivors after an Israeli strike on Tuesday evening that killed 20 people there, Lebanon’s health ministry said.
It was not immediately clear if the strike targeted a member of Hezbollah. There was no evacuation warning ahead of the air raid.
Hezbollah said on Wednesday it had fired missiles at an Israeli military base near Ben Gurion Airport. Israeli media reported a rocket had landed near the airport.
Later, the Israeli military said dozens of “projectiles” had crossed into Israel from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted.
Efforts to bring a diplomatic end to the conflict have stalled. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday appointed Israel Katz as his new defence minister, who vowed to “defeat” Hezbollah so that people displaced from northern Israel could return home.
Berri — a Hezbollah ally and diplomatic interlocutor — met the US and Saudi ambassadors to Lebanon on Wednesday to discuss political developments, his office said.
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, meanwhile, congratulated the “president-elect” in the US, without naming Donald Trump.
Netanyahu hailed Trump’s election, while senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Trump would be tested on his statements that he can stop the Gaza war in hours as president.
Reuters
Netanyahu fires defence minister Gallant over ‘crisis of trust’
Israeli settlers accused of torching cars on Ramallah outskirts
Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel
Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new leader
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.