World / Middle East

Netanyahu fires defence minister Gallant over ‘crisis of trust’

Protests erupt in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel after Yoav Gallant’s dismissal

05 November 2024 - 23:40
by Steven Scheer and Nidal al-Mughrabi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with former defence minister Yoav Gallant near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, October 31 2024. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with former defence minister Yoav Gallant near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, October 31 2024. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired defence minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, citing a “crisis of trust”, and replaced him with Israel Katz, previously the foreign minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli forces issued new evacuation orders in the north of the Gaza Strip and carried out military strikes which Palestinian medics and media said had killed at least 35 people since Monday night.

The prime minister named Gideon Saar as the new foreign minister, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Gallant and Netanyahu, both in the right-wing Likud party, have clashed for months over the objectives of Israel’s 13-month-old war in Gaza against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Netanyahu said Gallant has made statements that “contradict the decisions of the government and the decisions of the cabinet”. In response, Gallant said: “The security of the state of Israel always was and will always remain my life’s mission.”

Katz said on social media platform X that he would approach his new role “with a sense of mission and holy fear for the security of the state of Israel and its citizens.”

Reports appeared in September that Netanyahu, under pressure from far-right coalition partners, was considering firing Gallant.

Protests erupted in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel after Gallant’s firing.

“Firing Gallant in the middle of a war is an act of madness,” said Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on X.

In Washington, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said Gallant had been an important partner and that it would continue working collaboratively with Katz.

France’s foreign minister will travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Wednesday, a day after US elections, to press Israel to engage diplomatically to end the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Reuters

US election hurtles towards uncertain outcome

Harris leading among women, Trump among men, polls show, with control of Congress also at stake
World
5 hours ago

In bombarded northern Gaza, ‘hell is boiling’ for civilians who remain

UN says situation for civilians in afflicted areas is ‘apocalyptic’ as Israelis push to dismantle Hamas
World
8 hours ago

Israeli settlers accused of torching cars on Ramallah outskirts

About a dozen attackers, masked and carrying petrol bombs, accused of targeting the adjoining Al-Bireh area
World
1 day ago

Israel informs UN of ending relations with Palestinian relief agency

Parliament passed legislation banning UNRWA from operating in the country and stopping co-operation with the organisation
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Botswana’s new president aims to clinch De Beers ...
World / Africa
2.
After fraught and frantic final day, Americans go ...
World / Americas
3.
More deaths amid post-poll strife in Mozambique
World / Africa
4.
Joe Biden leaves a mixed legacy as Americans vote
World / Americas
5.
WATCH: Americans head to the polls — what to ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.