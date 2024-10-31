World / Middle East

Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel

US envoys push for a truce in Lebanon and Gaza

31 October 2024 - 15:10
by Laila Bassam, Timour Azhari and Emily Rose
A view shows destroyed buildings on the Lebanon's side of the border with Israel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Mount Addir, northern Israel on October 31, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Beirut — A Hezbollah attack on the northern Israeli border community of Metula killed five people including an Israeli farmer and four foreign workers, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

The attack came ahead of expected meetings in Israel between top officials and US envoys engaged in a new push for a ceasefire in both Lebanon, where Israeli forces are battling Iran-backed Hezbollah, and in Gaza, where they are fighting Hamas Palestinian militants.

Separately, Israel issued an evacuation warning to residents of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon for a second consecutive day. On Wednesday it conducted heavy air strikes targeting Hezbollah in the city, which is famed for its Roman temples.

Hezbollah said it had launched several rocket and artillery attacks against Israeli forces near the southern town of Khiyam on Thursday. It marked the fourth straight day of fighting in and around the strategic hilltop town, which is home to one of the largest Shiite communities in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah aims to keep Israeli forces out of the town to prevent them detonating homes and buildings, as has happened on a large scale in other border towns, a source familiar with the group’s thinking said.

Hezbollah said its fighters have prevented Israel from fully occupying or controlling any southern villages, while Israel said it is carrying out limited ground operations aimed at destroying the group’s infrastructure.

The White House said on Wednesday US security official Brett McGurk would visit Israel on Thursday along with Amos Hochstein, a US envoy who has sought to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

A US official said they would discuss a range of issues “including Gaza, Lebanon, hostages, Iran and broader regional matters” during the visit.

Sources previously said talks were centred on a 60-day pause to allow for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which would entail Hezbollah withdrawing its armed presence from south of the Litani River.

Reuters

