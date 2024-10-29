World / Middle East

Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as new leader

Israel says his appointment is likely to prove “temporary”

29 October 2024 - 17:37
by Maya Gebeily, Jana Choukeir and Clauda Tanios
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
New Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem. Picture: REUTERS/Aziz Taher//File Photo
New Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem. Picture: REUTERS/Aziz Taher//File Photo

Beirut — Lebanese armed group Hezbollah named Naim Qassem as its new leader on Tuesday but Israel said his tenure would be “temporary”, an apparent threat after it killed his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut over a month ago.

“Temporary appointment. Not for long,” Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant posted on X with a photo of Qassem.

Earlier, Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a written statement that its Shura Council had elected Qassem, 71, in accordance with its established mechanism for choosing a secretary-general.

Qassem was appointed as Hezbollah’s deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group’s then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack the following year.

Qassem remained in his role when Nasrallah became leader, and has long been one of Hezbollah’s leading spokespersons, conducting interviews with foreign media, including while cross-border hostilities with Israel raged over the last year.

Nasrallah was killed on September 27 in an Israeli air attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, and senior Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine — considered the most likely successor — was killed in Israeli strikes a week later.

Since Nasrallah’s killing, Qassem has given three televised addresses, including one on October 8 in which he said the armed group supported efforts to reach a ceasefire for Lebanon.

He is considered by many in Lebanon to lack the charisma and gravitas of Nasrallah.

In its official Arabic account on X, the Israeli government said: “His tenure in this position may be the shortest in the history of this terrorist organisation if he follows in the footsteps of his predecessors Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.

“There is no solution in Lebanon except to dismantle this organisation as a military force,” it wrote.

Reuters

Israeli campaign leaves Lebanese border towns in ruins, satellite images show

Many of the towns, now emptied of their residents, had been inhabited for at least two centuries
World
1 day ago

Israeli strikes caused ‘limited damage’, Iran says

Scores of jets hit missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran, according to Israel’s military
World
2 days ago

Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike as France rallies support for army

President Emmanuel Macron calls for ceasefire as he pledges support for the recruitment of 6,000 Lebanese troops and for providing supplies
World
5 days ago

Blinken urges halt to Middle East conflict as Israel bombs historic Lebanese port

Israel began to bomb the Unesco-listed Tyre about three hours after issuing an evacuation order
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
North Korea and Russia send political shock waves ...
World
2.
Philadelphia prosecutor sues Elon Musk group to ...
World / Americas
3.
Israeli campaign leaves Lebanese border towns in ...
World / Middle East
4.
Trump campaign distances itself from offensive ...
World / Americas
5.
Protests in Georgia as opposition challenges ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Israeli campaign leaves Lebanese border towns in ruins, satellite images show

World / Middle East

Israeli strikes caused ‘limited damage’, Iran says

World / Middle East

Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strike as France rallies support for army

World / Middle East

Blinken urges halt to Middle East conflict as Israel bombs historic Lebanese ...

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.