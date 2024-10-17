World / Middle East

Israeli strike targets Syria’s Latakia

State television said Syria’s air defences had confronted Israeli targets over the coastal city

17 October 2024 - 08:01
by Ahmed Tolba
Picture: 123RF
Cairo, Egypt — An Israeli strike targeting Syria’s Mediterranean port city of Latakia early on Thursday resulted in fires breaking out there, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

Firefighters were working on extinguishing the fires, Sana said.

Two people were injured and private properties were damaged, state media reported, citing a military statement. Syrian state television reported the country’s air defences had confronted Israeli targets over Latakia.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, but has ramped up such raids since 2023’s October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israeli territory. 

Reuters

UN refugee chief urges states to cut reliance on border controls even as displacement crises worsen

World
2 days ago

Hezbollah fights Israeli troops near Lebanon’s Ramya village

IDF strikes shake peacekeepers’ main base, prompting condemnation from UN and West
World
3 days ago

UN refugee chief says humanitarian law violated in air strikes on Lebanon

Filippo Grandi visits as Israeli strikes batter Beirut’s southern suburbs
World
1 week ago

Israeli strike closes off road linking Lebanon with Syria

Lebanon says people have used the crossing to flee Israeli fire but Israel says militant group Hezbollah uses it to transport arms into Lebanon
World
1 week ago

Israel says eight soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon

G7 leaders say diplomatic solution is possible
World
2 weeks ago
