Cairo, Egypt — An Israeli strike targeting Syria’s Mediterranean port city of Latakia early on Thursday resulted in fires breaking out there, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.
Firefighters were working on extinguishing the fires, Sana said.
Two people were injured and private properties were damaged, state media reported, citing a military statement. Syrian state television reported the country’s air defences had confronted Israeli targets over Latakia.
Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, but has ramped up such raids since 2023’s October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israeli territory.
Israeli strike targets Syria’s Latakia
State television said Syria’s air defences had confronted Israeli targets over the coastal city
Cairo, Egypt — An Israeli strike targeting Syria’s Mediterranean port city of Latakia early on Thursday resulted in fires breaking out there, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.
Firefighters were working on extinguishing the fires, Sana said.
Two people were injured and private properties were damaged, state media reported, citing a military statement. Syrian state television reported the country’s air defences had confronted Israeli targets over Latakia.
Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, but has ramped up such raids since 2023’s October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israeli territory.
Reuters
UN refugee chief urges states to cut reliance on border controls even as displacement crises worsen
Hezbollah fights Israeli troops near Lebanon’s Ramya village
UN refugee chief says humanitarian law violated in air strikes on Lebanon
Israeli strike closes off road linking Lebanon with Syria
Israel says eight soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.