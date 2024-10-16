Israeli strike kills mayor in south Lebanon

A car covered by rubble at a site damaged by an Israeli strike in Qana, southern Lebanon, October 16 2024. Picture: Reuters
Beirut/Washington — Israel launched an air strike on Wednesday on the municipal headquarters in Nabatieh, a major town in south Lebanon, killing the mayor and at least five others.
The attack raised fears that Israel’s expanding air campaign, designed to crush Iran-backed Hezbollah, could increasingly include public officials and buildings.
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, condemned the attack on the provincial capital, saying it “intentionally targeted a meeting of the municipal council to discuss the city’s service and relief situation”.
It was the most significant Israeli hit yet on a Lebanese state building since it launched its offensive two weeks ago and came despite US concerns about rising death tolls and fears of all-out war in the region.
The health ministry said six people had been killed and the interior minister confirmed the mayor’s death.
After Israel first issued an evacuation notice for Nabatieh, a city of tens of thousands of people, on October 3 mayor Ahmed Kahil refused to leave.
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said on Wednesday it struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in the Nabatieh area and dismantled underground infrastructure, while the navy also hit dozens of targets in southern Lebanon, in co-operation with troops on the ground.
Israel is now battling Hezbollah in south Lebanon and the capital, Beirut, as well as Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza. It is also preparing to retaliate for an Iranian missile attack on October 1, after a similar large-scale operation in April.
Options include an attack on the Islamic republic’s oil facilities, a move that would hammer Iran’s economy and raise global oil prices, or its nuclear facilities.
The probability of an IDF attack on Iran’s nuclear sites was low, but any potential damage would be “quickly compensated,” state atomic energy agency spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Wednesday, according to semi-official Nournews.
“We have always taken these threats seriously. We have planned in a way that if they commit any stupidity, the damages would be minimal,” he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, at least one Israeli air strike hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, witnesses said. Two blasts were heard. They followed an Israeli evacuation order early on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US had expressed its concerns to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration on the recent attacks on Beirut.
The last time Beirut was hit was on October 10, when two strikes near the city centre killed 22 people and brought down buildings in a densely populated suburb.
The military has in recent weeks carried out strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, the stronghold of Hezbollah, without advance warnings, or with a warning for one area while striking more broadly.
The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had targeted an underground Hezbollah weapons stockpile in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh.
“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including advancing warnings to the population in the area,” the military said.
Hezbollah has not yet commented.
No ceasefire
Some Western countries have been pushing for a ceasefire between the two neighbours, as well as in Gaza, though the US said it continued to support Israel and was sending an advanced antimissile system and US troops.
Natanyahu, together with Israel’s far-right government, has rejected ceasefire calls and has vowed to crush Hamas and Hezbollah.
On Wednesday, Mikati also appeared to cast doubt on diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire.
“What can deter the enemy (Israel) from its crimes, which have reached the point of targeting peacekeeping forces in the south? And what solution is hoped for in light of this reality?” he said in a written statement.
Since Israel began its ground incursion positions of UN peacekeeping operations known as Unifil have come under fire and two Israeli tanks burst through the gates of one of its bases, the UN has said. Five peacekeepers have been injured.
EU countries that contribute to Unifil have no intention of pulling back despite Israeli calls to do so, Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg said. Sixteen EU countries, including Austria, contribute to the UN operations and the recent incidents have sparked alarm among European governments.
Israel said it intended to push back Hezbollah and allow the safe return of tens of thousands of Israelis to their homes in northern Israel.
Israeli operations in Lebanon have killed at least 2,350 people over the past year and left nearly 11,000 wounded, according to the health ministry, and more than 1.2-million people have been displaced. A quarter of the country is under evacuation orders. The toll does not distinguish between civilians and combatants and includes hundreds of women and children.
About 50 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, have been killed in the same period, according to Israel.
Low probability
