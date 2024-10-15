US warns Israel to lift Gaza aid blockade or risk military aid

US secretary of state Antony Blinken. Picture: TANG CHHIN SOTHY/REUTERS
Washington — The US has told Israel it must take steps in the next month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on US military aid.
It is the strongest such warning since Israel’s war with Hamas began a year ago
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin wrote to Israeli officials on Sunday demanding concrete measures to address the worsening situation in the Palestinian enclave amid a renewed Israeli offensive in northern Gaza, US officials said on Tuesday.
Failure to do so could impact US policy, said the letter, which was first reported by Israeli News 12.
“We are particularly concerned that recent actions by the Israeli government ... are contributing to an accelerated deterioration in the conditions in Gaza,” said a copy of the letter posted by an Axios reporter on X.
The letter cited restrictions Israel was imposing, including those on commercial imports, the denial of most humanitarian movements between northern and southern Gaza, and “burdensome and excessive” restrictions on what goods can enter Gaza.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the letter “was not meant as a threat” but reiterated the urgency of increasing humanitarian assistance in Gaza.
“It appears to us that they (the Israelis) are taking this seriously,” Kirby said of the letter, without elaborating.
The Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment.
The letter is the clearest warning yet to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government since the Gaza conflict began, raising the prospect of a shift in Washington’s support for Israel.
The letter outlined specific steps Israel must take within 30 days, including enabling a minimum of 350 trucks to enter Gaza per day, instituting pauses in fighting to allow aid delivery and rescinding evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians when there is no operational need.
“Failure to demonstrate a sustained commitment to implementing and maintaining these measures may have implications for US policy ... and relevant US law,” the letter said.
It cited section 620i of the Foreign Assistance Act, which prohibits military aid to countries that impede delivery of US humanitarian assistance.
It also cited a National Security Memorandum US President Joe Biden issued in February that requires the State Department to report to Congress on whether it finds credible Israel's assurances that its use of US weapons does not violate US or international law.
Meanwhile, World Bank president Ajay Banga said on Tuesday that war damage from Israeli strikes on Gaza was now probably between $14bn and $20bn, and destruction from Israel’s bombing of southern Lebanon will add to that regional total.
Banga told a Reuters NEXT event in Washington that the war has had a relatively small impact on the global economy, but a significant widening of the conflict would draw in other countries that were larger contributors to global growth, including commodity exporters.
“First of all, I think this unbelievable loss of life — women, children, others, civilians — is just unconscionable on all sides,” Banga said. “The economic impact of this war, on the other hand, depends a great deal on how much this spreads.”
US warns Israel to lift Gaza aid blockade or risk military aid
Israel told to take specific actions within 30 days
Reuters
