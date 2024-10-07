World / Middle East

Britain withdraws family members of embassy staff from Israel

But British citizens living in Israel are not being told to leave

07 October 2024 - 18:49
by Andrew MacAskill
Israeli officials inspect the site of a rocket strike in Haifa, northern Israel, October 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SHIR TOREM
Israeli officials inspect the site of a rocket strike in Haifa, northern Israel, October 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SHIR TOREM

London — Britain has withdrawn the families of its embassy staff working in Israel due to the escalation in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and the risk of a wider regional conflict.

The decision comes in the wake of Israel sending troops into southern Lebanon, the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

“As a precautionary measure following escalation in the region, family members of British embassy staff have been temporarily withdrawn,” the foreign office travel advice web page for Israel read. “Our staff members remain.”

Hezbollah rockets hit Israel’s third-largest city Haifa early on Monday as the country looked poised to expand its ground incursions into Lebanon.

Britain advises citizens against all travel to the area close to the border with Gaza and “all but essential travel” to other parts of Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories due to the year-long conflict between Israel and Hamas.

But British citizens living in Israel are not being told to leave. Instead, they are being advised that consular assistance is “severely limited.”

“We recognise this is a fast-moving situation that poses significant risks,” the advice reads. “We strongly encourage you to check you and your dependents have the required documentation to travel at short notice."

Reuters

