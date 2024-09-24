Israel kills Hezbollah commander in air strike on Beirut

A firefighter works at the site of an Israeli strike, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, September 24 2024. Picture: Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Beirut/Jerusalem — An Israeli air strike on Beirut killed a senior Hezbollah missile commander on Tuesday as cross-border rocket attacks by both sides increased fears of a full-fledged war in the Middle East.
Israel’s military said the air strike on the Lebanese capital killed Ibrahim Qubaisi, who it said was the commander of Hezbollah’s missiles force. Two security sources in Lebanon described him as a leading figure in the Iran-backed group’s rocket division.
The attack dealt another blow to Hezbollah after a series of setbacks at the hands of Israel over the past week, and Israel later said it was carrying out “extensive strikes” on Hezbollah targets.
The pressure on Hezbollah has increased fears that nearly a year of conflict will explode and destabilise the oil-producing Middle East, where a war between Hamas and Israel is already raging in Gaza.
Israel is shifting its focus from Gaza to the northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas, which is also backed by Iran.
The Israeli government has made securing its northern border and allowing the return there of residents displaced by the conflict a war priority, setting the stage for a long conflict, while Hezbollah has vowed that it will not back down until a ceasefire is reached in the war in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue to pound Hezbollah targets and urged Lebanese citizens to escape the grip of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
“Anyone who has a missile in their living room and a rocket in their garage will not have a home,” Netanyahu said at an army base at an undisclosed location after the military said it had found ammunition in people's homes.
“Our war is not with you, our war is with Hezbollah. Nasrallah is leading you to the brink of the abyss...Rid yourself from Nasrallah's grip, for your own good.”
Israel has accused Hezbollah of hiding its weapons in homes and villages in Lebanon, allegations the Lebanese group denies.
Israel struck the Hezbollah-controlled area of Beirut for a second consecutive day after mounting a new wave of air strikes on targets in Lebanon.
The Lebanese health ministry said at least six people were killed and 15 wounded when a building in the Ghobeiry neighbourhood of Beirut was struck.
Hezbollah said it had fired about 50 rockets on Tuesday at the Dado military base in northern Israel, among other targets. The Israeli military said sirens had sounded in the early evening in the northern city of Safed, where Dado is located, and nearby areas. It did not say whether the base had been hit.
Lebanese authorities said 558 people had been killed in air strikes on Monday, including 50 children and 94 women. A further 1,835 were wounded, they said.
Lebanese environment minister Nasser Yassin said 27,000 people had been displaced so far during the bombing campaign launched by Israel on Monday.
Diplomacy
Calls for diplomacy are growing as the conflict worsens, with UN human rights chief Volker Turk urging all states and actors with influence to avert further escalation in Lebanon.
“Lebanon is at the brink. The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza,” UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said in a post on X.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told MSNBC that he believed “a path forward” could still be found to de-escalation and a diplomatic solution.
The fighting has raised fears that the US, Israel’s close ally, and regional power Iran, which has proxies across the Middle East — Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis and armed groups in Iraq — will be sucked into a wider war.
Hezbollah last week suffered heavy losses when thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by its members exploded in the worst security breach in its history.
The operation was widely attributed to Israel, which has a long history of sophisticated attacks on foreign soil. It has not confirmed or denied responsibility.
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in air strike on Beirut
Reuters
