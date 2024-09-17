Exploding pagers kill and maim Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

An ambulance arrives at the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon, September 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
Beirut — Several people were killed and thousands were wounded as pagers used by Hezbollah officials exploded across Lebanon, security sources said.
The group said three people had died in the explosions, including two fighters and one girl. Reports said at least 150 people were wounded. Lebanon's health ministry said up to 2,500 were hurt in the attacks.
A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the “biggest security breach” in nearly a year of war with Israel.
Israel and the Iran-aligned Hezbollah have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Gaza conflict erupted last October, the worst such escalation in years.
The Israeli military declined to comment on about the detonations.
Iran’s Mehr news agency said the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was injured by one of the blasts. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
The pagers that detonated were the latest model brought in by Hezbollah in recent months, three security sources said.
A Reuters journalist saw ambulances rushing through the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, amid widespread panic. A security source said that devices were also exploding in the south of Lebanon.
At Mount Lebanon hospital, motorcycles rushed people the bloodied hands to the emergency room.
The head of the Nabatieh public hospital in the south of the country, Hassan Wazni, said about 40 wounded people were being treated at his facility. The wounds included injuries to the face, eyes and limbs.
The wave of explosions lasted about an hour after the initial detonations, which took place about 3.45pm. It was not immediately clear how the devices were detonated.
Lebanese internal security forces said a number of wireless communication devices were detonated across Lebanon, especially in Beirut’s southern suburbs, leading to injuries.
Groups of people huddled at the entrance of buildings to check on people they knew who may have been wounded.
Regional broadcasters carrying CCTV footage that showed what appeared to be a small hand-held device exploding next to a grocery store cashier where an individual was paying.
In other footage, an explosion appeared to knock out someone standing at a fruit stand at a market area.
Lebanon’s crisis operations centre, which is run by the health ministry, asked all medical workers to head to their respective hospitals to help cope with the numbers of wounded coming in for care. It said healthcare workers should not use pagers.
The Lebanese Red Cross said more than 50 ambulances and 300 emergency medical staff were dispatched to help in the evacuation of victims.
Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel immediately after the October 7 attacks by Hamas gunmen on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire ever since, while avoiding a major escalation.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced from towns and villages on both sides of the border by the hostilities.
Update: September 17 2024 This story has been updated with new figures.
Update: September 17 2024
This story has been updated with new figures.
US won’t interfere in SA case against Israel, embassy says
Houthis hit central Israel with missile for first time
UN chief condemns lack of accountability for deaths of UN staff in Gaza
