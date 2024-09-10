World / Middle East

Islamists could hold sway in Jordan election

The 138-seat parliament expected to be kept in the hands of tribal and pro-government factions

10 September 2024 - 16:35
by Suleiman al-Khalidi
A Jordanian woman votes in historic elections for the Parliament of Jordan's 138-seat lower house on September 10 2024 in Amman, Jordan. Picture: JORDAN PIX/GETTY IMAGES
Amman — Polls opened on Tuesday in Jordan’s first parliamentary election under a new law meant to dilute the outsize affect of tribalism and bolster political parties, with Islamists expected to gain support due to anger over Israel’s war in Gaza.

The 2022 electoral law is designed to pave the way for political parties to play a bigger role, though the election is still expected to keep the 138-seat parliament in the hands of tribal and pro-government factions.

The new law for the first time directly allocates 41 seats for more than 30 licensed and mostly pro-government parties. It also raised the quota for women’s representation to 18 from 15 seats and lowered the age for elected deputies to 25 from 30.

Jordan retains a voting system that favours sparsely populated tribal and provincial regions over the densely populated cities mostly inhabited by Jordanians of Palestinian descent, which are Islamist strongholds and highly politicised.

More than two thirds of Jordanians live in cities but are allocated less than a third of assembly seats.

Turnout, which was 29% in the last election in 2020, is traditionally stronger in rural and tribal areas where it reaches as high as 80% in voting based on family allegiances.

Voting by mainly urban Palestinians, who form a large part of the population, was particularly low in the last election, averaging 10% in the capital, Amman.

Still, officials said this election is a milestone in a gradual democratisation process and should bolster turnout.

“There should be more people participating because of the political lists especially in the cities of Amman and Zarqa,” Musa Maaytah, chair of the Independent Election Commission that administers the vote, said.

Many Jordanians say a passive parliament packed with pro-government deputies is powerless to bring change.

“People have lost trust. Whom do I vote for? Those trampled on even before they enter parliament? Decisions are not in their hands, they are just chess pieces,” said Ibrahim Jamal, an Amman shopkeeper.

Officials said King Abdullah’s decision to go ahead with the vote was a message that politics is continuing as normal despite the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which has clouded Jordan’s economic and political outlook.

In a country where anti-Israel sentiment runs high, the war is expected to buoy the electoral fortunes of the Islamists, Jordan’s largest opposition bloc, who have led some of the region’s biggest rallies backing the Palestinian militant Hamas group, their ideological allies.

The Islamic Action Front aims to win enough seats to help reverse unpopular economic policies, stand up to laws curbing public freedoms and oppose further normalisation with Israel, with which Jordan has a 1994 peace treaty.

Reuters

Israeli bombing of tent camp in Gaza safe zone kills scores

At least 19 bodies brought to hospital, and other victims are feared lost or buried, Palestinian officials say
World
51 minutes ago

Gunman killed after shooting three Israelis at Jordan border

Terrorist approached the Allenby Bridge and opened fire at security forces, the Israeli military says
World
2 days ago

Effect of Red Sea attacks escalating, says Maersk

Attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-aligned Houthi militants have disrupted a route vital to east-west trade
World
5 days ago

Israel recovers six hostage bodies in Gaza as polio vaccinations start

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says those who murder hostages do not want a deal
World
1 week ago
