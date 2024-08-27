Israel rescues Bedouin hostage from tunnel in Gaza

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a Bedouin Israeli hostage who was taken hostage during the October 7 Hamas attack, speaks with an Israeli soldier at unknown location, August 27 2024. Picture: IDF/REUTERS
Jerusalem — Israeli special forces have rescued an Bedouin Israeli hostage from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip in a “complex” rescue operation more than 10 months after he was abducted by Hamas gunmen.
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said on Tuesday 52-year-old Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a Bedouin Arab from the Negev in southern Israel, had been transferred to hospital and his condition was stable.
Military spokesperson Rear-Adm Daniel Hagari said Alkadi had been rescued in an underground tunnel but gave no details of the operation, citing the security of the remaining hostages and Israeli forces.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he had spoken with Alkadi, commended the troops for the rescue and said Israel would work “tirelessly” for the return of all the hostages.
A poster of Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was kidnapped by Hamas attack and rescued by Israeli forces, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Florion Goga
“We do this in two main ways: through negotiations and rescue operations. Both ways together require our military presence in the field, and unceasing military pressure on Hamas,” he said.
The operation was hailed by Israeli leaders, who are desperate for good news almost a year into a campaign that has seen pressure mounting on the government to do more to bring more than 100 hostages home.
President Isaac Herzog said the rescue was “a moment of joy for the state of Israel and Israeli society as a whole”.
As the rescue was confirmed, Israeli television stations showed a military helicopter landing at a hospital as medical staff and ambulance stood by waiting to receive Alkadi.
“He is in good condition. He is now going through tests,” his brother Hathem Alkadi told Channel 12 television, saying Qaid had lost a lot of weight in captivity.
“We are happy we saw him and saw him alive, first and foremost. He asked about his family, if his kids were OK and his mother was OK.”
Alkadi was taken hostage in Kibbutz Magen, one of a string of communities around the Gaza Strip that were attacked by Hamas fighters on October 7.
More than 250 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in the attack, in which about 1,200 people were killed.
Alkadi’s rescue leaves 108 Israeli and foreign hostages still in Gaza but about a third of these are known to have died, with the fate of the others unknown.
The operation, following the rescue of four Israeli hostages in June, comes as little progress has been reported from talks to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner-hostage exchange.
More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during the campaign, which has destroyed much of the Gaza Strip and displaced most of the 2.3-million population, leaving hundreds of thousands in makeshift shelters.
Israel rescues Bedouin hostage from tunnel in Gaza
Bedouin Arab Qaid Farhan Alkadi was kidnapped by Hamas fighters and spent more than 10 months in captivity
Jerusalem — Israeli special forces have rescued an Bedouin Israeli hostage from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip in a “complex” rescue operation more than 10 months after he was abducted by Hamas gunmen.
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said on Tuesday 52-year-old Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a Bedouin Arab from the Negev in southern Israel, had been transferred to hospital and his condition was stable.
Military spokesperson Rear-Adm Daniel Hagari said Alkadi had been rescued in an underground tunnel but gave no details of the operation, citing the security of the remaining hostages and Israeli forces.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he had spoken with Alkadi, commended the troops for the rescue and said Israel would work “tirelessly” for the return of all the hostages.
“We do this in two main ways: through negotiations and rescue operations. Both ways together require our military presence in the field, and unceasing military pressure on Hamas,” he said.
The operation was hailed by Israeli leaders, who are desperate for good news almost a year into a campaign that has seen pressure mounting on the government to do more to bring more than 100 hostages home.
President Isaac Herzog said the rescue was “a moment of joy for the state of Israel and Israeli society as a whole”.
As the rescue was confirmed, Israeli television stations showed a military helicopter landing at a hospital as medical staff and ambulance stood by waiting to receive Alkadi.
“He is in good condition. He is now going through tests,” his brother Hathem Alkadi told Channel 12 television, saying Qaid had lost a lot of weight in captivity.
“We are happy we saw him and saw him alive, first and foremost. He asked about his family, if his kids were OK and his mother was OK.”
Alkadi was taken hostage in Kibbutz Magen, one of a string of communities around the Gaza Strip that were attacked by Hamas fighters on October 7.
More than 250 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in the attack, in which about 1,200 people were killed.
Alkadi’s rescue leaves 108 Israeli and foreign hostages still in Gaza but about a third of these are known to have died, with the fate of the others unknown.
The operation, following the rescue of four Israeli hostages in June, comes as little progress has been reported from talks to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner-hostage exchange.
More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during the campaign, which has destroyed much of the Gaza Strip and displaced most of the 2.3-million population, leaving hundreds of thousands in makeshift shelters.
Reuters
BENJI SHULMAN: What is the fate of African hostages in Hamas-Israel war?
Israel-Hamas fighting pushes Gaza families onto beaches
Pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon stopped bigger attack, says Israel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.