World / Middle East

Israel orders tens of thousands more Palestinians to leave

Residents and displaced families flee Khan Younis in the dark as explosions from tank shelling reverberate around them

11 August 2024 - 14:28
by Nidal al-Mughrabi
Palestinians look at the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, on August 10 2024. Picture: MAHMOUD ISSA/REUTERS
Cairo — Israel expanded evacuation orders in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, forcing tens of thousands of Palestinian residents and displaced families to leave in the dark as explosions from tank shelling reverberated around them.

The Israeli military said it was attacking militants from the Hamas group — which administered Gaza before the war — who were using those areas to stage attacks and fire rockets. On Saturday, an Israeli air strike on a school where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Gaza City killed at least 90 people, according to the civil defence service, prompting an international outcry.

The Israeli military said it had struck a Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant command post, an allegation the two groups rejected as a pretext, and killed 19 militants.

In Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, the evacuation instruction covered districts in the centre, east and west, making it one of the largest such orders in the 10-month-old conflict, two days after tanks returned to the east of the city.

The announcement was posted on X and in text and audio messages to residents’ phones: “For your own safety, you must evacuate immediately to the newly created humanitarian zone. The area you are in is considered a dangerous combat zone.”

The Israeli army said it had struck about 30 Hamas military targets in the previous 24 hours, including military structures, antitank missile launch posts and weapons storage facilities.

No safety

Most of Gaza’s 2.3-million people have been displaced from their homes, according to the UN, while their narrow strip of land has largely been reduced to a wasteland of rubble.

Palestinian and UN officials say there are no safe areas in the enclave. Areas designated as humanitarian zones, such as Al-Mawasi in western Khan Younis where residents were being sent, have been bombed several times by Israeli forces.

Tens of thousands left their homes and shelters in the middle of the night, heading west towards Mawasi and north towards Deir Al-Balah, already overcrowded with hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

“We’re exhausted. This is the 10th time I and my family have had to leave our shelter,” said Zaki Mohammad, 28, who lives in the Hamad housing project in western Khan Younis, where the occupants of two multifloor buildings were ordered to leave.

“People are carrying their belongings, their children, their hopes and their fears and running towards the unknown, because there is no safe place,” he said via a chat app. “We are running from death to death.”

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza, according to the health ministry.

Gaza health officials say most of the fatalities have been civilians but Israel says at least a third are fighters. Israel says it has lost 329 soldiers in Gaza.

Reuters

World
World
World
World
