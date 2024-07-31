Hamas confirms assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran on July 30 2024. Picture: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Cairo — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday, describing the strike as a “severe escalation” that would not achieve its goals.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing in ceremony for the country’s new president, and said it was investigating.
There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Haniyeh.
The news, which came less than 24 hours after Israel claimed to have killed the Hezbollah commander it said was behind a deadly strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, appears to set back chances of any imminent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
“This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said.
He said Hamas would continue the path it was following, adding: “We are confident of victory.”
Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, has been the face of the Palestinian group’s international diplomacy as the war set off by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 has raged in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli air strike.
Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh has moved between Turkey and Qatar’s capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of the blockaded Gaza Strip and enabling him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk to Hamas’ ally Iran.
Reuters
