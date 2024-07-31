World / Middle East

Hamas confirms assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

The death of the militant group’s chief is likely to set back chances of any imminent ceasefire agreement in Gaza

31 July 2024 - 07:29
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran on July 30 2024. Picture: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran on July 30 2024. Picture: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Cairo — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday, describing the strike as a “severe escalation” that would not achieve its goals.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing in ceremony for the country’s new president, and said it was investigating.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Haniyeh.

The news, which came less than 24 hours after Israel claimed to have killed the Hezbollah commander it said was behind a deadly strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, appears to set back chances of any imminent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

“This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said.

He said Hamas would continue the path it was following, adding: “We are confident of victory.”

Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, has been the face of the Palestinian group’s international diplomacy as the war set off by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 has raged in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli air strike.

Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh has moved between Turkey and Qatar’s capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of the blockaded Gaza Strip and enabling him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk to Hamas’ ally Iran.

Reuters

Israel says Hezbollah commander targeted in Beirut air strike

Israeli military claims commander was behind bombing in the Golan Heights that killed 12 youths at the weekend
World
12 hours ago

Hezbollah-Israel war not inevitable, US defence secretary says

US would like to see matters ‘resolved by diplomacy’
World
16 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israel says Hezbollah commander targeted in ...
World / Middle East
2.
World Bank and IMF approve financing packages for ...
World / Africa
3.
Protests sweep Venezuela as Maduro holds on to ...
World / Americas
4.
Israel aims to avoid all-out war in Lebanon ...
World
5.
US government-run Mom & Pop stores revitalise ...
World

Related Articles

Israel swears to hit Hezbollah hard after rocket kills 12 on football field

World / Middle East

Israel aims to avoid all-out war in Lebanon retaliation, officials say

World

Hezbollah warns it will hit new areas in Israel

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.