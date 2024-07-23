World / Middle East

Palestinian factions agree to form GNU after talks in China

Senior Hamas official Hussam Badran praised China for its efforts to host the talks and reach the declaration

23 July 2024 - 11:04
by Liz Lee and Nidal al-Mughrabi
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a group picture with members of the Palestinian factions during the signing of the "Beijing declaration" at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 23 2024. Picture: PEDRO PARDO/POOL via REUTERS
Beijing — Various Palestinian factions including rivals Hamas and Fatah agreed to end their divisions and form a national unity government during negotiations in China that ended Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.

The Beijing Declaration was signed at the closing ceremony of a reconciliation dialogue among the factions held in China’s capital from July 21-23, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Senior Hamas official Hussam Badran said the most important point of the Beijing Declaration was to form a Palestinian national unity government to manage the affairs of Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his goal is to destroy the Iran-backed Hamas group and opposes it having any role in a post war Gaza administration.

A total of 14 Palestinian factions including the leaders of Fatah and Hamas also met the media, with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi present, CGTN said in a social media post.

The agreement marks a diplomatic coup for Beijing and its growing influence in the Middle East, after it brokered a breakthrough peace deal between long-standing regional foes Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023.

Badran praised China in a statement for its significant effort to host the talks and reach such a declaration.

“This declaration comes at an important time as our people are facing a genocidal war, especially in the Gaza Strip,” the statement quoted Badran as saying.

He said the agreement was an “additional positive step towards achieving Palestinian national unity”.

Badran said a national unity government would manage the affairs of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, oversee reconstruction and prepare conditions for elections. This was the position of Hamas, which it called for and proposed since the first weeks of the battle.

“This creates a formidable barrier against all regional and international interventions that seek to impose realities against our people’s interests in managing Palestinian affairs post-war,” said Badran.

Rival factions Hamas and Fatah first met in Beijing in April to discuss reconciliation efforts to end about 17 years of disputes, the first time a Hamas delegation was publicly known to have visited China since the war in Gaza began.

The long-feuding Palestinian factions previously failed to heal their political disputes after Hamas fighters expelled Fatah from Gaza in a short war in 2007.

Chinese officials have ramped up advocacy for the Palestinians in international forums in recent months, calling for a larger-scale Israeli-Palestinian peace conference and a specific timetable to implement a two-state solution. 

Reuters

Fighting rages in southern Gaza

Israeli jets target Hodeidah in Yemen after Houthi military drone hits Tel Aviv
World
1 day ago

Top UN court says Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal

The advisory opinion by the ICJ is not binding but carries weight under international law and may weaken support for Israel
World
3 days ago

Iran-backed Houthis claim drone attack on Tel Aviv

The Yemen-based Houthi terror group killed one man and slightly wounded four others in the attack
World
4 days ago

Hezbollah warns it will hit new areas in Israel

Militant group says it will hit back after strikes kill civilians in Lebanon
World
5 days ago
